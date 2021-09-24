Tensions rising over vaccine passports and COVID-19 restrictions in rural Alberta
Rural Albertans are expressing mixed emotions to the provincial government’s latest vaccine passport and COVID restriction rules as the rate of active cases remains amongst the highest in their communities.
Despite the increasing spread of the virus, not everyone is wearing a mask inside stores and some businesses have chosen not to implement vaccine passports due to a fear of losing customers in the long-term.
Amit Arora, who owns the Damit Amit Butcher Shop in Didsbury says the vaccine passport and mask mandates have been a difficult subject to talk about in the town.
“Everyone has the right to their own opinion, whether you wear a mask or don’t wear a mask, I’m just here to do business,” he said.
“If we start saying you have to do this or that, we’re alienating a lot of our customers which is going to cause us to be shut down or losing business which no small business can afford right now.”
Arora admits that the latest round of COVID-19 restrictions has been confusing and wishes there was some widespread rules for all businesses to follow.
“I wish they would have said we’re doing this for everybody or we’re not doing it. Everyone is confused so their consistent message has to be that everyone is on the same page.”
“There are no consequences for doing good things, there's a lot of rewards that have come from vaccinations and to me that ‘open for summer’ messaging was probably a bad idea.”
MOUNTAIN VIEW COUNTY
Didsbury is located in the Mountain View county region of Alberta where active COVID case rates are amongst the highest with 702.3 active cases per 100,000 people.
Meanwhile, the Town of Olds is also experiencing a high volume of cases with 756.1 active cases per 100,000 people.
That community is currently lagging behind the provincial average of eligible people fully vaccinated and it’s also in the Central Zone, where hospitalizations have spiked to become the most-hospitalized region per capita in Alberta.
Currently, just over 71 per cent of Albertans 12 and over have been fully immunized, but the vaccination rate in Olds sits just below 65 per cent.
Michael Ng, who owns the A&J Family Restaurant in Olds said the low vaccination rate forced him not to adopt the Restrictions Exemption Program.
He chose to offer only takeout service, which has since taken a 50 per cent chunk out of his revenue so far.
“I’ve seen lots of people get angry over it,” he said.
“I don't want to mandate vaccines and I don't want to have a bad customer come in here and then we end up getting into a fight or something, and then ruining my business.”
Olds Mayor Michael Muzychka said tensions have been rising in the town when it comes to getting vaccinated or masking up, but he urged everyone to respect each others' opinions.
“It’s definitely tense, it’s certainly one of the hottest topics, but that’s why I reach out and urge people to please be respectful and I go out of my way to respect other people’s opinions,” he said.
“I'm encouraging everybody to stay as safe as humanly possible so please if you don't have the vaccine, consult a medical professional, and do what's right for you and your family,” he said.
Muzychka added that his community has been doing better than other communities with lower vaccination rates such as Ponoka County (57 per cent), Lacombe County (58 per cent), Red Deer County (54 per cent), and Didsbury (60 per cent).
He also hopes the province will take a regional mandate approach and adjust restrictions accordingly.
“I think a much clearer message under the Alberta government would be very helpful. Our stance here in the Town of Olds is that we definitely don't have the resources to employ experts better than what the Alberta government can afford.”
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada drops extradition matter after Meng Wanzhou strikes deal with U.S. justice officials
A B.C. judge has discharged the extradition matter against Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou after U.S. Justice Department officials reached a deal to resolve the criminal charges against her, allowing Meng, who has been at the centre of a years-long major geopolitical case, to enter into a deferred prosecution agreement and leave Canada, under certain terms.
Catholic bishops apologize for abuses at residential schools
The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops has apologized for the first time for the horrors that occurred in residential schools it ran for the federal government for more than a century.
'People will suffer and will die': Emergency doctor says some health triage has begun in Alberta
The head of emergency medicine for the Alberta Medical Association says major components of triage have already begun in Alberta.
Six charts to help you understand the 2021 federal election
CTVNews.ca tells the story of the 44th federal election in six charts, breaking down the percentage of total votes won by each party, what was gained, what was lost, and where in Canada saw the closest, nail-biter races.
Discussions underway with countries to accept Canadians with mixed vaccines: Tam
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says "active" discussions are underway with various countries, including the U.S., to permit the entry of Canadians with mixed COVID-19 vaccine doses.
COVID-19 in Alberta: 11 deaths, as ICU patient count hits record high on Friday
The 14 highest patient ICU patient counts have all come in September.
New Brunswick to reinstate state of emergency as province reports record COVID-19 cases, three more deaths
New Brunswick will be returning to a state of emergency as the province continues to battle the growing fourth wave of COVID-19, officials announced Friday.
Father, two daughters dead in Gatineau, Que. murder-suicide
Gatineau police say the deaths of a father and his two young children at an Aylmer, Que. home were a double murder-suicide.
Residents of First Nation in Ontario given expired Pfizer vaccine for nearly a month
Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) is reporting that residents of the Saugeen First Nation in Ontario were given expired doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for nearly a month before the error was caught.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 11 deaths, as ICU patient count hits record high on Friday
The 14 highest patient ICU patient counts have all come in September.
-
'People will suffer and will die': Emergency doctor says some health triage has begun in Alberta
The head of emergency medicine for the Alberta Medical Association says major components of triage have already begun in Alberta.
-
Love letters, documents from Second World War era discovered in Edmonton dresser
An Edmonton woman who believes she's discovered a piece of local history is hoping to reunite some new-found artifacts with their rightful owners.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 update: B.C. adds 7 deaths, 743 new cases as province marks vaccination milestone
The B.C. government announced 743 new cases of COVID-19 and seven coronavirus-related deaths Friday, as the province marked a new vaccination milestone.
-
'Shocking' level of callousness: Homeless man shot with arrow in Vancouver, police say
A man is recovering after being shot with an arrow in an attack Vancouver police described as "shocking."
-
Fines could be coming from bylaw officers to those who feed wildlife in Vancouver's parks
In the wake of Vancouver's largest park needing to be closed overnight while conservation officers tried to cease a string of coyote attacks, the city's park board is proposing new bylaws and possible fines meant to stop people from feeding wildlife.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Vancouver Island adds 1 new COVID-19 death, 57 cases
The new cases were among 743 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.
-
1 road worker killed, another injured in crash near Nanaimo, B.C.
Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in a crash that killed a road worker and injured another near Nanaimo on Thursday night.
-
Elk freed after antlers tangled in Vancouver Island hammock
Conservation officers helped free an elk that was tangled in a hammock in the Vancouver Island town of Youbou earlier this month.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick to reinstate state of emergency as province reports record COVID-19 cases, three more deaths
New Brunswick will be returning to a state of emergency as the province continues to battle the growing fourth wave of COVID-19, officials announced Friday.
-
Nova Scotia reports 34 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, active cases rise to 169
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 34 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 recoveries on Friday, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 169.
-
N.S. parents and teachers call on government to release info on COVID-19 exposures at schools
As parent Brittany Snow peruses a list of Nova Scotia schools affected by COVID-19 exposures, she worries what it means for the safety of her children, who are too young to be vaccinated.
Toronto
-
B.C. woman turned away from popular Toronto tourist spot because vaccine certificate doesn't include key detail
A woman from British Columbia travelling to Toronto was turned away from one of the most popular tourist destinations because her province's vaccine certificate doesn't include a key piece of information.
-
Ontario eases restrictions on capacity limits for some indoor and outdoor settings
The Ontario government is easing restrictions on capacity limits for some indoor and outdoor settings where proof of vaccination is required.
-
Proposed luxury 'iceberg' home in Toronto drawing controversy
It's a luxury trend used to build mansions that are built primarily underground.
Ottawa
-
Senators, Redblacks can welcome more fans under new Ontario capacity limits
Starting on Saturday, a new capacity limit of 50 per cent up to a maximum of 10,000 people will be allowed in indoor venues, including arenas and stadiums.
-
Nearly 200 years of campaign history: Smiths Falls, Ont. man collects political memorabilia
With the federal election now behind us, don't be too quick to throw those political items in the trash.
-
Ottawa expands COVID-19 testing with do-it-yourself option for parents
Parents have been complaining about a lack of available appointments to get a COVID-19 test immediately, with some waiting up to two days for an available appointment.
Montreal
-
Catholic bishops apologize for abuses at residential schools
The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops has apologized for the first time for the horrors that occurred in residential schools it ran for the federal government for more than a century.
-
Quebecers march to demand better action on climate change, three people arrested
Quebecers across the province are set to take part in a Canada-wide demonstration to demand action be taken against climate change.
-
NHL players in Canada eager to see fans return: 'We missed them so much'
Canadian NHL teams are set for fans to return this season as the league resumes an 82-game schedule and its regular division setup.
Kitchener
-
Police ask for public's help identifying homicide victim
Waterloo regional police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who was found dead in Kitchener on Friday morning.
-
Waterloo Region adds 29 COVID-19 cases as test positivity rate dips
Waterloo Region reported 29 more COVID-19 cases on Friday as the area's positivity rate continues to decline.
-
'Enjoy responsibly': Police, universities warn against large gatherings ahead of Homecoming weekend
Students and alumni from Waterloo's post-secondary institutions are asked to avoid large, unsanctioned gatherings this Homecoming weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Catholic bishops apologize for abuses at residential schools
The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops has apologized for the first time for the horrors that occurred in residential schools it ran for the federal government for more than a century.
-
Sudbury city councillor helping with access to proof of vaccination
It's day three of the new proof of vaccine rule and people need to have a valid proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter many private and public places.
-
Ontario eases restrictions on capacity limits for some indoor and outdoor settings
The Ontario government is easing restrictions on capacity limits for some indoor and outdoor settings where proof of vaccination is required.
Winnipeg
-
Unvaccinated Manitobans that work in these jobs will have to undergo rapid testing starting in October
As of next month, designated front-line workers such as health-care workers and teachers will need to undergo regular rapid COVID-19 testing if they are unvaccinated, according to a new public health order.
-
Cause of Brandon condo fire that caused $11M in damage revealed
A fire at a condominium complex in Brandon, Man., resulted in $11 million in damage, according to a spokesperson from the Manitoba Government.
-
Catholic bishops apologize for abuses at residential schools
The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops has apologized for the first time for the horrors that occurred in residential schools it ran for the federal government for more than a century.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | QR codes removed from Sask. vaccination records due to privacy breach
QR codes are being temporarily removed from Saskatchewan COVID-19 vaccination records due a privacy breach.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations hit another record high in Sask.; 528 new cases reported
Saskatchewan reported its sixth day in a row of record high COVID-19 hospitalizations, while adding 528 new cases on Friday.
-
Sask. sees increase in COVID-19 shots ahead of proof-of-vaccination policy
Saskatchewan is nearing another milestone in its effort to get COVID-19 vaccines into the arms of residents.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | QR codes removed from Sask. vaccination records due to privacy breach
QR codes are being temporarily removed from Saskatchewan COVID-19 vaccination records due a privacy breach.
-
B.C. man who killed 15-year-old girl at Sask. farm gets life sentence for manslaughter
A British Columbia man who killed a teen girl has been sentenced to life in prison with no eligibility for parole for 10 years.
-
Sask. woman's death prompts RCMP major crimes unit investigation
One person is in custody following a woman's death in Choiceland, Saskatchewan.