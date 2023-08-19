'Thank you so much': NWT and B.C. fire evacuees express gratitude for hospitality of Calgarians
Evacuees from British Columbia and the Northwest Territories say they’ve been overwhelmed with support from Calgarians as they flee their homes for safety due to the dangers of raging wildfires.
“From the bottom of my heart to all the first responders, thank you so much,” said Rita Dryneck, who arrived at the Westin Airport Calgary hotel just 24 hours ago from Yellowknife.
“I know a lot of these volunteers are working overtime and it’s just been so hard going through this. I can barely sleep and I worry about my kids and my husband.”
Dryneck has lived in Yellowknife for more than 30 years. She’s one of hundreds of evacuees receiving assistance from the Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA).
Her husband made the difficult decision to stay behind in Yellowknife, but her two sons living in Hay River had no choice but to be transported via medivac to Grand Prairie.
“My son is 31-year-old and I’ve never heard him cry,” Dryneck said.
“He told me people were panicking on the highway, getting trapped by the fires and there were a lot of accidents. He was able to turn around and go straight back to the airport for help. It’s just been so scary. I’ve never seen anything like this.”
Dryneck's husband made the difficult decision to stay behind in Yellowknife, but her two sons living in Hay River had no choice, but to be transported via medivac to Grand Prairie.
'VERY HECTIC' SITUATION
Other Yellowknife evacuees like Joseph Bannon also describe the situation as ‘very hectic’ following the ban on Canadian news from Facebook parent company ‘Meta’ in response to Bill C-18.
“There's a lot of things going on Facebook. People are sending updates and it's just trying to figure out what's real and what people are a little more concerned about,” said Bannon.
“I know there’s a lot of efforts in place to make a big fire break so as far as I know the fire hasn't hit Yellowknife yet and I’m talking to friends who are trying to stay positive.”
As of Friday, CEMA had provided 495 hotel rooms for evacuees, while the Calgary Hotel Association has also set aside about 2,500 rooms, paid for by the city, for wildfire evacuees.
Evacuees are asked to register through the N.W.T. government website, or when they arrive at an evacuee reception centre in Alberta.
KELOWNA AIRPORT GROUNDS FLIGHTS
The Kelowna International Airport says flights will remain grounded Saturday to allow for firefighting aircraft to assist with wildfires in the area.
“YLW’s priority is the safety of the Okanagan community and supporting firefighting efforts taking place,” the airport said in a statement.
Some cancellations at the Penticton airport were also affected by the B.C. state of emergency,
WestJet announced Saturday morning that it has cancelled all of its flights to and from Kelowna for the day.
To aid evacuation efforts, WestJet added extra recovery flights scheduled for Saturday between Penticton and Calgary.
The Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival cancelled the rest of the fest after a Friday night performance that some on social media said featured 'raining ash' from nearby wildfires.
James Wood-Keller was travelling back to Calgary from Penticton Saturday. He says he has friends who are volunteering with the Canadian Red Cross to help with the current wildfire situation.
“It’s really smoky there in Penticton during the day and I’m concerned because I do have family out there visiting so I’m worried about them,” he said.
Meanwhile, Vikram Ogale arrived in Calgary from Hamilton, Ont. Saturday morning.
He is attending the University of British Columbia Okanagan (UBCO) in Kelowna for the upcoming semester in just a couple of weeks and is uncertain if there could be delays to his education.
“From what I’ve heard the UBCO campus itself is pretty well protected and I suppose there would only be delays if the entire city of Kelowna got evacuated so the worst-case scenario would be just staying in Calgary and flying back,” he said.
“I’m really shocked though, it’s just a terrible thing with what’s happening in Maui, Yellowknife and now Kelowna and its like history is repeating itself again and again and again,” he said.
HELPING HAND FOR FIRE EVACUEES
As thousands of wildfire evacuees descend on Calgary, some local organizations are lending a helping hand and offering some free experiences to those looking to de-stress.
Six YMCA Calgary centres are offering their showering and recreation services free of charge to northern evacuees. GoodLife Fitness is also letting evacuees shower and change in its change rooms at 13 Calgary locations and one location in Red Deer.
Heritage Park is also allowing those displaced from wildfires the opportunity to access the Calgary attraction for free.
HOW CAN YOU HELP?
The City of Calgary is urging citizens not to bring donations to the evacuation centres, but instead to donate through other agencies.
The Canadian Red Cross has launched a fire appeal online where Albertans can donate directly with all proceeds going to immediate and ongoing fire relief.
The United Way NWT is also accepting donations along with the Yellowknife Community Foundation, and the Yellowknife Women’s Society.
Parachutes For Pets, a non-profit pet agency in Calgary is accepting donations to support displaced animals along with other organizations like Veterinarians Without Borders.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | B.C. government introducing travel restrictions to free up accommodations for evacuees
The B.C. government is using the extraordinary powers granted to it under its state of emergency declaration to implement a restriction on tourism-related travel to areas affected by wildfires.
'Unlikely' fire near Yellowknife will reach outskirts by end of weekend but 'threat' remains: N.W.T.
Officials in the Northwest Territories say they do not expect a fire near Yellowknife to reach the city's boundaries by the end of the weekend in part due to cooler conditions. However, they warn that the 'threat to the area remains.'
NASA mapping data shows extent of wildfires across Canada
Mapping data from NASA shows the extent of wildfires raging across Canada as the Northwest Territories and British Columbia remain under a state of emergency.
Firefighters are risking their lives on the frontlines. Here are some of their stories
This year's fire season has been unlike any other, and the stress from fighting wildfires can be both mentally and physically taxing. Here's what it's like to be a firefighter on the frontlines.
'We are an army out there': Crews from across B.C. tackling Okanagan wildfires after weather 'reprieve'
Evacuation alerts expanded on both sides of Okanagan Lake overnight, but there were no new orders for Kelowna or West Kelowna residents to flee the flames of encroaching wildfires.
Residents of B.C.'s Shuswap experiencing 'unparalleled crisis,' regional district says
Thousands of people were ordered to evacuate their homes along Shuswap Lake Friday in what the regional district called its "most devastating wildfire day in history."
Russian missile attack kills 7 in northern Ukrainian city as Zelenskyy visits NATO candidate Sweden
A Russian missile attack in the centre of a northern Ukrainian city on Saturday killed seven people and wounded over a hundred others, including children, Ukrainian officials said.
Hurricane Hilary downgraded to Category 2 as Mexico and California brace for catastrophic impact
Hurricane Hilary headed for Mexico's Baja California Saturday as the U.S, National Hurricane Center predicted 'catastrophic and life-threatening flooding' for the peninsula and for the southwestern United States, where it is forecast to make land as a tropical storm on Sunday.
Former Quebec NDP MP Romeo Saganash charged with sexual assault in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police say former New Democrat MP Romeo Saganash has been charged with sexual assault.
Edmonton
-
'Unlikely' fire near Yellowknife will reach outskirts by end of weekend but 'threat' remains: N.W.T.
Officials in the Northwest Territories say they do not expect a fire near Yellowknife to reach the city's boundaries by the end of the weekend in part due to cooler conditions. However, they warn that the 'threat to the area remains.'
-
2 streets temporarily closed while Edmonton police 'respond to an incident'
Police asked the public Saturday to avoid an area in Edmonton's Rosslyn community.
-
'We are an army out there': Crews from across B.C. tackling Okanagan wildfires after weather 'reprieve'
Evacuation alerts expanded on both sides of Okanagan Lake overnight, but there were no new orders for Kelowna or West Kelowna residents to flee the flames of encroaching wildfires.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. government introducing travel restrictions to free up accommodations for evacuees
The B.C. government is using the extraordinary powers granted to it under its state of emergency declaration to implement a restriction on tourism-related travel to areas affected by wildfires.
-
'Unprecedented tactics': Firefighters in B.C.'s Okanagan save hundreds of homes, water treatment plant
Thousands remain displaced and multiple homes have been lost as wildfires tear through B.C.'s Central Okanagan region, but an "unprecedented" effort by firefighters on the ground means there's good news to share too.
-
'We are an army out there': Crews from across B.C. tackling Okanagan wildfires after weather 'reprieve'
Evacuation alerts expanded on both sides of Okanagan Lake overnight, but there were no new orders for Kelowna or West Kelowna residents to flee the flames of encroaching wildfires.
Atlantic
-
Dominion Park celebrates grand re-opening in Saint John
Phase 1 of the park’s enhancements included a new canteen, change rooms, and a sunset plaza with seating and sun protection.
-
“It seems to be getting better and better every year”: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Saint John hold 18th annual Big Book Sale
The event brings in over $20,000 for the non-profit organization, making it one of the most important fundraisers each year.
-
Some Maritimers forced to leave Yellowknife as wildfires burn
Among those fleeing fires in the Northwest Territories are Maritimers who live up north.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island fire crews help battle flames in Kelowna
As flames ravage the Kelowna area, forcing thousands to flee and destroying dozens of homes and counting, fire crews from Vancouver Island are rushing to help.
-
B.C. government declares province-wide state of emergency over wildfire situation
The B.C. government has declared a province-wide state of emergency due to the growing number of aggressive wildfires threatening communities.
-
Wildfire smoke to reach Vancouver Island this weekend
Smoke from multiple wildfires is expected to blanket Vancouver Island this weekend, leading to decreasing air quality in the region.
Toronto
-
The rudest and most polite cities in Canada are both in Ontario
The rudest and most polite city in Canada are both located in Ontario, according to an unofficial survey.
-
Real estate agent charged in connection with Mississauga sexual assault
Peel Regional Police have charged a real estate agent for allegedly sexually assaulting one person in Mississauga this month.
-
This Toronto filmmaker is living in a dirt pit. Here's why
Minimal human contact. Few resources. Unimaginable boredom. This is why a Toronto filmmaker is living in a dirt pit.
Montreal
-
Inexperienced teachers should start in kindergarten where it's 'less demanding': Que. education minister
A Quebec kindergarten teacher says the education minister is out of touch with the realities of her profession after he said in a recent radio interview that her work was "less demanding" than other teaching jobs.
-
Cirque du Soleil show cut short after two performers injured in fall
A Cirque du Soleil show in Montreal was cut short Friday night after two performers were injured onstage. A spokesperson for the circus said the pair were performing a 'human cradle act,' when one performer hangs by their knees from a rectangular frame while swinging and catching another performer by the arms.
-
Former Quebec NDP MP Romeo Saganash charged with sexual assault in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police say former New Democrat MP Romeo Saganash has been charged with sexual assault.
Ottawa
-
Fire damages townhomes in Ottawa's Greenboro neighbourhood
Four people were injured in a two-alarm fire that badly damaged four townhomes in Ottawa's east end on Saturday. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
-
Man killed in overnight shooting in Ottawa's southeast end
Emergency crews responded to a call for a shooting in the 4000 block of Farmers Way at approximately 3:45 a.m. Saturday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. government introducing travel restrictions to free up accommodations for evacuees
The B.C. government is using the extraordinary powers granted to it under its state of emergency declaration to implement a restriction on tourism-related travel to areas affected by wildfires.
Kitchener
-
Health officials urge residents to get booster shot before the fall season
With fall right around the corner, health officials are reminding the public to get a booster shot when they become available. They say early signs show COVID-19 and other respiratory infections are trending up.
-
U13 Waterloo softball team sports 65-0 record, heading to P.E.I. for championships
The U13 Waterloo Gold Ghosts have batted their way to a 65-0 record and are heading to Prince Edward Island for a chance to be named one of the best teams in the country.
-
Driver struck while trying to secure appliance onto pickup truck
A 54-year-old man was taken to hospital Friday following a collision on the shoulder of a Woolwich Township road.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon city councillor sues health authority, doctors over mental health treatment
A Saskatoon city councillor has launched a lawsuit against the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and five doctors.
-
Sask. survivors renew calls to declare children's home a residential school
Former residents of a Northern Saskatchewan children’s home have renewed calls to declare it a residential school site.
-
A decade ago, a 77-year-old man died. Saskatoon police are still looking for answers.
Ten years ago today, Saskatoon police found 77-year-old James Favel with head injuries lying in the street in the 200 block of Avenue I North.
Northern Ontario
-
Flooding continues in Iroquois Falls
It has been more than two months since water levels at Nellie Lake reached unprecedented levels – overtaking people’s shorelines and causing property damage.
-
Firefighters are risking their lives on the frontlines. Here are some of their stories
This year's fire season has been unlike any other, and the stress from fighting wildfires can be both mentally and physically taxing. Here's what it's like to be a firefighter on the frontlines.
-
Two Ont. men fined $3K each for illegally shot moose calf
Two men, one from Sudbury and another from southern Ontario, are facing stiff penalties after pleading guilty to a hunting scheme involving an illegally killed moose calf last fall.
Winnipeg
-
La Broquerie bridge pays tribute to town's founding families
Residents in La Broquerie, Man. are excited about a new landmark that is bridging the gap to the town's founding families.
-
Yellowknife wildfire evacuees arrive in Manitoba
Evacuees from the Northwest Territories have begun arriving in Winnipeg as their northern homes remain under a state of emergency.
-
Former Quebec NDP MP Romeo Saganash charged with sexual assault in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police say former New Democrat MP Romeo Saganash has been charged with sexual assault.
Regina
-
Sask. government rejects use of electronic vote counting machines in 2024 general election
Despite a successful test run in the most recent byelections, the Saskatchewan government has shot down any idea of using electronic vote counting machines in the next provincial election.
-
'We are an army out there': Crews from across B.C. tackling Okanagan wildfires after weather 'reprieve'
Evacuation alerts expanded on both sides of Okanagan Lake overnight, but there were no new orders for Kelowna or West Kelowna residents to flee the flames of encroaching wildfires.
-
Sask. survivors renew calls to declare children's home a residential school
Former residents of a Northern Saskatchewan children’s home have renewed calls to declare it a residential school site.