The Big Top rises as Cirque du Soleil returns to Calgary with Kooza

The biggest of the big tops is back in Calgary.

Cirque du Soleil has returned to the city for the first time since 2019.

Kooza is a show that stars an innocent clown looking to find a place in the world.

The production has been touring since 2007 and was in Calgary a decade ago.

The Big Top was raised Saturday for Cirque du Soleil's presentation of Kooza, with performances starting Aug.25 in Calgary.

The Big Top seats more than 2,500 people, and setting up the 19-metre high, 51-metre wide behemoth takes a week at Stampede Park.

The show comes in on 70 trailers, carrying equipment that weights more than 2,000 tonnes, including 550 stakes used to ground the Big Top over 4,505 metres of asphalt.

Kooza opens in Calgary Aug.25. For tickets and info, go here.