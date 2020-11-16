CALGARY -- The chief of the Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) is calling on the province to introduce more restrictions as the pandemic takes its toll on the health-care system.

CEMA Chief Tom Sampson took to social media on Saturday following a record-breaking 1,026 daily COVID-19 cases reported in Alberta.

He says the province has hit a breaking point and that a 28-day circuit breaker-type lockdown must be implemented to flatten the curve.

In a tweet, Sampson compared the pandemic to a tsunami, saying that those who are "enlightened" will head for the hills when the first alarm is sounded, others will take longer to recognize the tide, and some will stand around denying the problem exists.

"This second wave is large and it may run over our healthcare system, our economy, and our mental health and wellness," said Sampson.

"I implore you to listen to our learned physicians who are sounding the alarm. We must stop the spread of COVID-19, there is little to debate here... the tsunami siren is wailing."

1/4 They say people will stand on shore and watch a tsunami coming in. Those who are enlightened will have headed for the hills when the first alarm is sounded or the water first retreats, pic.twitter.com/Ul1KbpYQAu — Tom Sampson (@iceTyyc) November 15, 2020

Ward 3 Coun. Jyoti Gondek echoed those concerns, noting that the city and province are wavering on how to deal with the increase in pandemic numbers.

"They’re (the province) not keen on making mandatory restriction decisions and they haven’t allowed the federal contact tracing app to be deployed in Alberta," Gondek said in a tweet.

"While the province treats Dr. Deena Hinshaw like another player in the drama they have created around the pandemic, Calgary city council treats Tom Sampson with respect for his expertise and evidence based recommendations."

2/They’re not keen on making mandatory restriction decisions & they haven’t allowed the fed contact tracing app to be deployed in AB. The number of cases continues to rise everywhere, most evident in places with larger populations like #yyc. — Jyoti Gondek (@JyotiGondek) November 16, 2020

The province did implement restrictions on indoor sports, group fitness classes, and closing times for restaurants and bars last week, but the city says it has essentially no power to enforce those restrictions.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi has since called on the province to reinstate public health enforcement powers and boost contact tracing to allow the health system to catch up.

Premier Jason Kenney has continued to urge citizens to exercise "personal responsibility" ahead of mandatory constraints, adding that the new restrictions will not be monitored by law enforcement.