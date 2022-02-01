The University of Lethbridge celebrating Black History Month for the fifth time

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

The University of Lethbridge joined 40 universities across Canada in celebration of Black History Month, which kicked off Tuesday.

The U of L started with a ceremony earlier today under the themes “Black Excellence and Black Flourishing," recognizing the achievements and contributions Black Canadians, African-Canadians and Caribbean-Canadians have brought to Canada.

While every February presents opportunities to showcase Black achievements and breakthroughs, the U of L's executive director of equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) said it's important that spotlight exists the other 11 months of each year as well.

“What I want to caveat is that, yes, we are celebrating Black History Month this month, but I think it shouldn’t only stop with the month of February," said Martha Mathurin-Moe executive director of EDI in an interview with CTV News.

“It’s about doing the work today and moving forward because I think It is really important recognizing that we have all contributed to making Canada the country that it is today.”

Guests speakers like Dr. Afua Cooper from Dalhousie University will be speaking about her experiences and also being one of the few black people in her field of work.

Featured stories about Black athletes on the campus will also be shared and so will many other stories throughout the month.

“I want to make sure that we create transformative change that is sustainable and then we create a university that is safe that makes us feel like we belong and we can actually bring our authentic self in a safe way to our spaces, for faculty, staff, and students,” said Mathurin-Moe.

The ceremony held earlier today was conversational, talking about experiences, sharing, and asking questions on how to celebrate BHM and why it is important.

The school will also hold a student union on February 17 to talk about racialization in post-secondary institutions, together with academic scholars from the University of Saskatchewan and the University of Alberta.

“I think it is really important especially for women of color, you know we navigate such a complex identity, it’s really important that we speak up, because our voices matter, our voices add value to the conversation," said Mathurin-Moe.