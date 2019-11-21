CALGARY – Two models of ski boots, manufactured by an Italian company, are being recalled because of a risk that the shell might crack and pose an injury or fall hazard.

Health Canada issued the advisory about the boots on Thursday.

It says the shells of two different types of SCARPA Maestrale ski boots, part of the Fall 2017 line, may crack and may result in injury or the user falling.

The two models are identified with the word "SCARPA" on the lower outside shell and "Maestrale" on the upper outside cuff.

Approximately 1,247 units of the affected products were sold in Canada and 4,073 were sold in the U.S. between August 2017 and August 2019.

Health Canada says no injuries have been reported in Canada or the U.S. as a result of using these products.

Customers who have the ski boots named in the recall are advised to stop using them and contact the company for repair and replacement of the shell.