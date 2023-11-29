Thieves caught ripping wire out of wind turbines: Pincher Creek RCMP

A pair of southern Alberta men have been charged with several offences after police say they were stealing copper wire from several remote sites.

Pincher Creek RCMP say on Nov. 27, a local landowner and a utility worker noticed two individuals were "actively stripping wire" from a wind turbine.

The witnesses reported the theft to police, who were able to attend and arrest the two men.

Police say the arrests come as part of an investigation into several incidents of copper theft targeting critical infrastructure in southern Alberta.

Officials say the thefts resulted in several hundred thousand dollars in damage as well as a negative impact on the drinking water supplies for many communities.

Johannes Jorgensen, 46, of Lundbreck, and Daniel Price, 57, of Pincher Creek, are charged with multiple offences, including break-and-enter, theft over $5,000, mischief over $5,000, possession of break-in instruments and two offences under the Critical Infrastructure Defence Act.

Both accused will appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Pincher Creek on Nov. 30.

Pincher Creek is located approximately 218 kilometres south of Calgary.