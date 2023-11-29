CALGARY
Calgary

    • Thieves caught ripping wire out of wind turbines: Pincher Creek RCMP

    An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo. An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo.

    A pair of southern Alberta men have been charged with several offences after police say they were stealing copper wire from several remote sites.

    Pincher Creek RCMP say on Nov. 27, a local landowner and a utility worker noticed two individuals were "actively stripping wire" from a wind turbine.

    The witnesses reported the theft to police, who were able to attend and arrest the two men.

    Police say the arrests come as part of an investigation into several incidents of copper theft targeting critical infrastructure in southern Alberta.

    Officials say the thefts resulted in several hundred thousand dollars in damage as well as a negative impact on the drinking water supplies for many communities.

    Johannes Jorgensen, 46, of Lundbreck, and Daniel Price, 57, of Pincher Creek, are charged with multiple offences, including break-and-enter, theft over $5,000, mischief over $5,000, possession of break-in instruments and two offences under the Critical Infrastructure Defence Act.

    Both accused will appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Pincher Creek on Nov. 30.

    Pincher Creek is located approximately 218 kilometres south of Calgary.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'No concessions' St-Onge says in $100M a year news deal with Google

    The Canadian government has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act that will see the tech giant pay $100 million annually to publishers, and continue to allow access to Canadian news content on its platform. This comes after Google had threatened to block news on its platform when the contentious new rules come into effect next month.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News