CALGARY -- Airdrie RCMP have released a photo of a suspect vehicle in connection with the theft of a camper and two trailers containing distinctive vintage trucks.

According to RCMP, the enclosed trailers were stolen from a storage compound in Crossfield on March 30. The thieves used a newer model Dodge Ram 1500 pickup to tow one of the trailers.

The stolen vintage trucks are:

A 1970 Ford F-100 truck, silver

A 1967 Ford Bronco, yellow, with personalized Alta. license plate reading OLDSCUL

One of the stolen trailers was branded with Endure Electric logos and advertising.

Police have released a surveillance photo of the suspect truck as well as supplied photos of the stolen trucks and one of the trailers.

Anyone with information about the theft or the location of the stolen trucks or suspect truck is asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP detachment at 403-945-7200 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.