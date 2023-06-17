Third-quarter eruption powers Montreal to 83-75 win over Surge

It was a real back and forth affair at WinSport Friday night, but in the end the Montreal Alliance were first to the target score, defeating the Calgary Surge 83-75.

The Alliance were fuelled by a 21-0 third quarter run that helped them snap a five-game losing streak.

Ahmed Hill had a game-high 21 points for Montreal, and Blake Francis chipped in with 17 points seven rebounds and five assists. Treveon Graham also played a major role, contributing 16 points, eight rebounds and the game-winning bucket.

Sean Miller-Moore led Calgary with 20 points as the Surge were without starting point guard Stefan Smith, who was injured.

Trevon Scott had 13 points and Simi Shittu chipped in with 11. Both players snagged eight rebounds.

What may have tilted the game in favour of the Alliance was a brutal bit of shooting in the third quarter, as the Surge made no three point shots.

That was exactly what the Alliance needed, as they erased an 18-point deficit to earn the victory.

Next up for the Alliance is a Saturday night contest against the Stingers in Edmonton.

Next up for the Surge is a Sunday afternoon home game against the Winnipeg Sea Bears at 2 p.m.

All games are available on TSN+, CEBL+ powered by BetVictor and the CEBL app.