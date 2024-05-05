Calgary blanket rezoning hearings scheduled to continue into third week

The City of Calgary’s hearing on proposed blanket rezoning is scheduled to continue into its third week.

At issue is a debate over whether to transition properties zoned as R-C1 districts, which currently allow only single-detached homes, to R-CG to open the door for more housing density in Calgary communities.

The public hearing is the largest in city history, with 992 speakers registered at last count, as of Friday evening. The hearings began on April 22.

The city has scheduled overflow slots for any other residents who wish to share their thoughts on the plan, for Monday, Thursday and Friday.

The overflow timeslots are as follows:

Monday, May 6: 11:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 9: 9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Friday, May 10: 9:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The schedule may be adjusted as needed.

Anyone who wants to speak to council is encouraged to register, either online or in person at the registration desk located in the Municipal Building Atrium.

When the public hearing wraps up, council will debate the changes and propose amendments before voting.

The city says 67 per cent of residential properties are currently zoned exclusively for single-detached homes.

Blanket rezoning to R-CG still permits single-detached homes on those properties but also allows for semi-detached homes, such as townhomes and row homes.

