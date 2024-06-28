This Canada Day long weekend, you might want to get most of your fun in on Saturday...

Happy Canada Day long weekend!

Saturday is our best chance for a stable and somewhat warm day.

Expect fog patches early in the morning, and sunshine for a good chunk of the day.

The clouds will increase later in the afternoon and there is a small chance of a brief shower by supper time.

Sunday won’t be so stable.

There is a small chance of showers in the morning, but a big chance of showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon.

This will carry into Monday.

Monday will be cool and rainy with the potential of embedded thunderstorms.