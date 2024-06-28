CALGARY
Calgary

    • This Canada Day long weekend, you might want to get most of your fun in on Saturday...

    Share

    Happy Canada Day long weekend!

    Saturday is our best chance for a stable and somewhat warm day.

    Expect fog patches early in the morning, and sunshine for a good chunk of the day.

    The clouds will increase later in the afternoon and there is a small chance of a brief shower by supper time.

    Sunday won’t be so stable.

    There is a small chance of showers in the morning, but a big chance of showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon.

    This will carry into Monday.

    Monday will be cool and rainy with the potential of embedded thunderstorms.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgment'

    Premier Doug Ford has removed a member of his caucus due to what he’s describing as 'serious lapses in judgment.' In a statement released Friday morning, the premier’s office said MPP Goldie Ghamari had been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus 'effective immediately.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News