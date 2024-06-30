Serious crash closes Highway 36 near Taber

Emergency crews were called to a serious motor vehicle collision along Highway 36 north of Taber Sunday afternoon.

Around 4:15 p.m., RCMP said the highway was impassable in both directions between Township Road 142 and Township Road 144.

No information was given on how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.

RCMP expected to be on scene for several hours and asked drivers to find alternate routes in the area.

This is a developing story which will be updated as more information becomes available...