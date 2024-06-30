Serious crash closes Highway 36 near Taber
Emergency crews were called to a serious motor vehicle collision along Highway 36 north of Taber Sunday afternoon.
Around 4:15 p.m., RCMP said the highway was impassable in both directions between Township Road 142 and Township Road 144.
No information was given on how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.
RCMP expected to be on scene for several hours and asked drivers to find alternate routes in the area.
This is a developing story which will be updated as more information becomes available...
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada Day is forecast to be rainy for many this year. Here's a look at weather and fireworks celebrations
Canada turns 157 years old this year, and several fireworks shows across the country are expected to paint the night skies in celebration. Here's a look at the forecast and fireworks celebrations across the country for Canada Day in 2024.
Gathered at Camp David, Biden's family tells him to stay in the race and keep fighting
U.S. President Joe Biden's family used a Sunday gathering at Camp David to urge him to stay in the race and keep fighting despite his dreadful debate performance.
B.C.'s Michael J. Fox joins Coldplay on stage at Glastonbury Festival
A crowd of around 100,000 people were treated to a surprise appearance from a B.C. star during Coldplay’s set at Glastonbury Festival in England this weekend.
Are you proud to be Canadian? Poll suggests that feeling is dwindling
A new poll suggests the vast majority of Canadians are proud of their home and native land, but our sense of national pride is lower than it was a few years ago.
WestJet calls on feds for ‘urgent clarity’ around strike after 800 flights cancelled
A strike by WestJet plane mechanics forced the airline to cancel hundreds more flights on Sunday, upending the plans of roughly 110,000 travellers over the Canada Day long weekend and prompting the carrier to demand action from the federal government.
Neighbour on the hook for $3,675 in damages due to ‘nuisance cedar’: B.C. tribunal
A B.C. man who reneged on a deal to split the cost of removing a tree with his next-door neighbour is now on the hook for the whole amount, B.C.’s civil resolution has ruled.
A study identified 6 types of depression. Here’s why that matters
Scientists may be a step closer to that reality, thanks to new research that has identified six subtypes — or 'biotypes' — of major depression via brain imaging combined with machine learning.
Russian state media claim Kanye West is visiting Moscow
Unconfirmed reports say American rapper and producer Kanye West is visiting Moscow. If true, it would make West the first major American celebrity to visit Moscow since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
RCMP says a police chase involving an RV in Lloydminster has resulted in multiple injuries
Several people were injured Saturday night after a man allegedly stole an occupied RV during a police chase at a campground in Lloydminster.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Man shot and killed by police after crash near Fraser
A man was shot and killed by police Saturday night after a car crash in northeast Edmonton.
-
RCMP says a police chase involving an RV in Lloydminster has resulted in multiple injuries
Several people were injured Saturday night after a man allegedly stole an occupied RV during a police chase at a campground in Lloydminster.
-
WestJet calls on feds for ‘urgent clarity’ around strike after 800 flights cancelled
A strike by WestJet plane mechanics forced the airline to cancel hundreds more flights on Sunday, upending the plans of roughly 110,000 travellers over the Canada Day long weekend and prompting the carrier to demand action from the federal government.
Lethbridge
-
Fire ban ended for Lethbridge area
With the recent moisture and cooler temperatures, fire bans and restrictions in the Lethbridge area are no longer in effect.
-
Tourists expected to hit the road this Canada Day
Plenty of tourists will descend on Lethbridge to see what the city offers. Locals, too, will have no shortage of activities this weekend.
-
'A lot of work': Raymond Stampede ready to kick off in new location
The 122-year-old Raymond Stampede is set to get underway this weekend, but this year’s event will occur at a new location.
Vancouver
-
'A disaster': Passengers sleep at Vancouver International Airport after WestJet flights cancelled
With dozens of WestJet flights unceremoniously cancelled to and from Vancouver International Airport Sunday, many travelers have been forced to sleep at the airport, or pay out of pocket for a flight from another airline.
-
New Vancouver sign pops up in Coal Harbour
A new spot to snap a picture popped up in Coal Harbour this weekend, and it’s pretty hard to miss it.
-
B.C.'s Michael J. Fox joins Coldplay on stage at Glastonbury Festival
A crowd of around 100,000 people were treated to a surprise appearance from a B.C. star during Coldplay’s set at Glastonbury Festival in England this weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
WestJet mechanics strike forces dozens more B.C. flight cancellations
Dozens of WestJet flights to and from Vancouver International Airport were cancelled Sunday, as a strike by airline mechanics continues.
-
'A disaster': Passengers sleep at Vancouver International Airport after WestJet flights cancelled
With dozens of WestJet flights unceremoniously cancelled to and from Vancouver International Airport Sunday, many travelers have been forced to sleep at the airport, or pay out of pocket for a flight from another airline.
-
Neighbour on the hook for $3,675 in damages due to ‘nuisance cedar’: B.C. tribunal
A B.C. man who reneged on a deal to split the cost of removing a tree with his next-door neighbour is now on the hook for the whole amount, B.C.’s civil resolution has ruled.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. campers face flooded sites on Canada Day long weekend
Significant rainfall on Thursday and Friday put a major damper on people’s long weekend camping plans at Pike Lake Provincial Park, about 40 kilometres south of Saskatoon.
-
Historic Saskatoon bakery hands ownership to its Ukrainian employees
A Saskatoon staple, Nestor's bakery, which was founded nearly a century ago and has served Ukrainian baked goods on 20th street, will be changing ownership.
-
WestJet service out of Saskatoon grinds to a halt after surprise long weekend mechanics' strike
WestJet service out of Saskatoon is grinding to a halt on Canada Day long weekend after the airline’s mechanics walked off the job on Friday, citing the company’s “unwillingness to negotiate.”
Regina
-
Regina police renew call to find suspect in armed assault investigation
The Regina Police Service (RPS) released photos of the suspect involved in an assault with a weapon on Friday night in the North Central neighbourhood.
-
Here's what's happening in Regina on Canada Day
Canada Day is on Monday, and here's what’s happening in the Queen City and some things to keep in mind.
-
Katepwa Point Provincial Park welcomes new community hub
Katepwa Point Provincial Park received an upgrade on Sunday, courtesy of Co-op.
Toronto
-
'Peace, love, unity and respect': Thousands celebrate Pride in downtown Toronto
Balloons, confetti and bubbles filled the air as thousands of people came together in downtown Toronto on Sunday for one of the biggest annual Pride celebrations in Canada.
-
Travellers watch as WestJet cancels flights with no end to mechanics strike in sight
Travellers flying with WestJet continue to watch as the airline cancels more flights due to a sudden strike by its mechanics union.
-
Aaron Judge's early two-run blast powers Yankees past Blue Jays 8-1
What a difference a year can make for a Major League Baseball pitcher.
Montreal
-
Man in his 70s struck and killed by a vehicle on Montreal's South Shore
A pedestrian in his 70s was struck and killed at an intersection in Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore.
-
Quebec businesses frustrated at cost and logistics of French-language law rules
Quebec merchants are facing another deadline to comply with new French language rules found in Bill 96 related to the size of French script on signage.
-
Crepeau leads Quebec contingent on Team Canada's historic Copa run
Canadian keeper Maxime Crepeau is among the five soccer players from Quebec making names for themselves as Canada advances to the Copa America quarterfinals.
Atlantic
-
Five players with Maritime connections picked in 2024 NHL draft
At least five players with Maritime connections were selected during this weekend’s 2024 National Hockey League Entry Draft.
-
Man arrested after stabbing in Tatamagouche: N.S. RCMP
Colchester County District RCMP said a man involved in a stabbing Sunday morning in Tatamagouche, N.S., has been arrested.
-
Young filmmaker wins award for best documentary
A young filmmaker is celebrating after winning an award for his documentary “Visible.”
Winnipeg
-
1 man dead, 2 others still missing after boaters disappear near Grand Rapids
A 31-year-old man is dead and two others are still missing after a group of boaters disappeared near Grand Rapids early Friday morning.
-
Sakihiwe Festival celebrates culture in inner city communities
Central Park transformed into a hub for Indigenous culture on Sunday afternoon as part of this year’s Sakihiwe Festival. The free event brings music, art, fashion and heritage to inner city communities.
-
William Avenue reopened following house fire demolition
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews were at the scene of a blaze in the city’s Centennial neighbourhood on Sunday morning.
Ottawa
-
10 things to know about Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa
The national Canada Day celebrations will be held at LeBreton Flats, while festivities are also planned on Parliament Hill and in Old Hull. Across Ottawa, Canada Day celebrations will be held in communities.
-
What's open and closed in Ottawa on Canada Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Canada Day long weekend.
-
Here's what you need to know about Canada Day fireworks in Ottawa
Several events across the city will be hosting fireworks displays as part of their celebrations next Monday, while residents are allowed to host private fireworks displays on June 30, July 1 and July 2.
Northern Ontario
-
Provincial police bust a pair of stunt drivers on the same day on same northern Ont. highway
Two northern Ontario drivers were stopped by provincial police for stunt on Highway 69 driving on Friday.
-
Sudbury senior to be homeless after apartment eviction
A Greater Sudbury senior says she will be homeless after being evicted from her apartment.
-
She's still busy at 105. What secrets and science are behind Canada's 'super agers'?
There is ongoing research to better understand the relationship between social connection and healthy aging, and why the brains of super agers look different compared with their peers.
Barrie
-
Man found dead near Highway 400 in Barrie
Provincial police have confirmed that a man was found dead near the Highway 400 and Bayfield Street overpass in Barrie on Friday.
-
Riding trail closed in Port Severn due to collision
Officers have shut down a riding trail due to a crash in Port Severn.
-
First traditional Muskoka Powwow held in Bracebridge
Muskoka's first-ever annual traditional Powwow brought hundreds to Bracebridge for a weekend of First Nations culture.
Kitchener
-
Occupy UW calls university's court order a 'scare tactic' to silence students
Members of a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Waterloo have broken their silence surrounding a lawsuit and injunction filed by the school.
-
Most-read stories of the week: abandoned pets, an 'unbearable' living situation and Stanley cup celebrations
From abandoned animals to an 'unbearable' living situation and a fond farewell to one of CTV Kitchener's own, here are the most-read stories of the week.
-
Waterloo regional police to conduct alcohol screening at all traffic stops starting July 1
Starting on July 1, all drivers pulled over by Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) officers may face an alcohol screening test.
London
-
London area track and field athletes book tickets to Paris 2024 Olympics
Several area athletes are heading to the Olympics in Paris and the U20 World Championships in Peru after qualifying at the Bell Track and Field Championships in Montreal Friday.
-
London, Ont. fire crews battle garage fire
Fire crews were called to the scene of a detached garage fire in the 100-block of Springbank Drive late Saturday night.
-
Cosmetics stolen from St. Thomas business
On Saturday evening, St. Thomas police were contacted by loss prevention at a local store located at 1063 Talbot St.
Windsor
-
20-year Canada Day cycling tradition by neighbours in Windsor extends to next generation
If you're driving around Windsor and notice a group of cyclists clad in maple leaf gear, they want you to know it's part of a long-standing tradition for Canada Day among friends and family.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Windsor man nearing 100th birthday credits active lifestyle and carefree eating for longevity
As Bob Stevenson approaches his 100th birthday, he continues to drive independently, tend to his garden daily, and make time to visit his 92-year-old fiancée.
-
Suspect arrested after 7-hour standoff with Windsor police
One man is in custody after a lengthy standoff with Windsor police.