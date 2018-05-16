Three people, believed to be residents of Raymond, Alberta, are dead following a Wednesday evening crash on Highway 845.

According to RCMP, emergency crews responded to a location on Highway 845, just south of Highway 4, at approximately 6:30 p.m. following reports a minivan had left the road and crashed onto the CP Rail tracks.

On arrival, RCMP and members of the Coaldale Fire Department located the wreckage of a Ford Freestar. The occupants of the minivan, one man and two women, were pronounced dead on scene.

RCMP officials have not released the ages of the deceased but referred to the victims as elderly and believed to be from Raymond. The identities of the deceased have not been released.

A preliminary investigation into the single vehicle crash determined the northbound minivan left the highway on the curve near the CP Rail tracks, entered a deep ditch and struck the bank with significant force. After colliding with the bank, the minivan came to a rest on the train tracks.

RCMP say the location of the crash follows a speed limit change from 100 km/h to 65 km/h.

"The cause of the collision is still not determined, likely speed related," said Staff Sergeant Glenn Henry of the Coaldale RCMP. "This is just a terrible tragedy all around. We have three people, likely someone's grandparents, deceased at the scene here."

A section of Highway 4 was temporarily closed but has since reopened. The RCMP into the investigation is ongoing.