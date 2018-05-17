The Raymond Seniors Board confirms the victims of Wednesday evening’s crash on Highway 845 are the former president of the Raymond & District Seniors Club and his two sisters.

Board officials say David Still, Lola Flexhaug and Lois Tillack were longtime residents of the Raymond area and the three siblings were in their 80’s.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, members of the Coaldale Fire Department and Coaldale RCMP responded to a location on Highway 845, just south of Highway 4, following reports of a single vehicle collision. Emergency crews arrived to discover the three occupants of the Ford Freestar had died as a result of the crash that saw the minivan leave the road, enter a deep ditch, collide with an embankment and land on the CP Rail tracks.

RCMP officials suspect speed was likely a factor in the crash but the investigation is ongoing. The collision occurred a short distance from where the speed limit for northbound traffic reduced from 100km/h to 65 km/h.

With files from CTV's Terry Vogt