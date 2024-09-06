CALGARY
Calgary

    • This weekend likely to be the warmest until next summer

    A well-developed and well-positioned ridge of high pressure sitting overtop of Alberta will produce unusually warm conditions over the next few days.

    Daytime highs in Calgary will range from 30 C to 32 C from Friday through Monday.

    Calgary typically records less than one day in September that is at or above 30 C, so a four-day stretch in the 30s is quite rare for this time of year.

    To that point, if Calgary achieves the forecast high of 32 C on Friday, the city will set a new maximum temperature for that day, with records going back 128 years.

    As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, Calgary was not under a heat warning, but it is possible that Environment and Climate Change Canada could issue one as the city should meet the warning criteria.

    Areas outside of the city will see cooler overnight temperatures due to the higher proportion of vegetation compared to manmade surfaces (which produce and retain more heat), so it is unlikely heat warnings will be issued outside of major centres.

    Not only will it be hot this weekend, it will also be sunny. Under a semi-anchored like this one conditions are typically consistently stable – meaning very little cloud cover and no risk of active weather.

    When this weather pattern does start to break down on Monday, a very different weather story will emerge.

    The daytime high on Tuesday will be about 13 degrees colder than Monday, and three degrees below average.

    That incoming frontal system will bring stronger wind, more cloud and possibly some rain on Monday night and Tuesday.

