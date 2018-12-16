Calgary’s Stampede Park was awash in Christmas cheer on Sunday for one of the biggest holiday charity events in the city.

The Calgary Firefighters’ Toy Association has been operating in the city for the past 51 years to make sure that families in need have everything to make the season a bright one.

“It’s vibrant, there’s lots going on and this, for me, is one of the best days of the year,” says Calgary Fire Chief Steve Dongworth. “If you want something to put you in the Christmas spirit, this is it.”

He says that the CFD has a great love for the community and the event makes for a really great interaction with thousands of Calgarians.

“We invite a number of children from across the city to come here and they get something to eat, they get to watch a show and, at the end, they get to meet Santa and they all get a gift.”

He says that all firefighters contribute to the fund with regular deductions from the paycheques.

“The association then goes out and buys toys, volunteers come out and wrap those throughout the year and they all get brought here today and hopefully they’ll connect with a child who will be really excited to receive it.”

Mark Hagel, president of the Calgary Firefighters’ Toy Association, says that they began wrapping 5,000 gifts in August. He adds that it’s unfortunate to see an increase in need in the city.

“This has become the economic barometer of what’s going on in Calgary right now. Our donations are down, our guests at the party are up, but it’s awesome for us to help this many people out.”

Hagel says the best part is seeing the looks on the kids’ faces when they are there having fun.

“It touches me. I started off coming to the party and just volunteering a bit. I’ve been graciously given the position of presidency and to head this up; it’s an honour.”

Tristan Ford, one of the kids invited to the event, says that it’s great that schools work to connect students with the opportunity to attend.

“I’m looking forward to hanging out and watching the shows. When I first got in, I saw there was a lot of people and then there was a dog show. There were also kids doing a karate practice; it was really cool.”

The 12-year-old says the crowd at the Stampede Corral rivaled the ones he’s seen at Calgary Flames hockey games.

Felicity Desjarlais says it’s her first time coming to the event because her family is new to the city.

“For the kids to get out and see other kids, it’s really good,” she says. “For us all to be together is really nice because that hardly happens now.”

Dongworth says that the event is truly something special the service can do for citizens in Calgary.

“This is what the Calgary Fire Department does for the community voluntarily. We provide a quality service every day, we’d like to think, in an emergency situation, but firefighters are truly amazing people who go beyond that and do what they can to support their community.”

Officials say about 4,500 people attended Sunday’s event.

(With files from Brad MacLeod)