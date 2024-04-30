Three Calgary massage parlours closed over alleged link to human trafficking

Police have closed three Calgary massage parlours after a year-long investigation uncovered alleged links to human trafficking.

The investigation was launched in February 2023 after officers received a tip about suspicious activity at Moonlight Massage in the 4300 block of Macleod Trail.

The investigation led to the closure of the business in December 2023, after the landlord identified illegal suites on the premises.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams' (ALERT) human trafficking unit arrested Hai (Anna) Yan Ye, on April 16, charging the 48-year-old with advertising sexual services, drug offences and firearms offences.

Ye was released from custody on a number of court-imposed conditions.

According to ALERT, Ye was linked to three commercial properties and two homes that were allegedly being used for illegal sexual activities and services.

The massage parlours include:

Seagull Massage at 1034 8 Avenue S.W.;

128 Massage at 1935 37 Street S.W., and

The One Massage Centre at 1919 31 Street S.E.

The homes were located in the 1100 block of Hidden Valley Drive and the 3100 block of 12 Avenue S.W.

During a search of all five properties, police seized various drugs, $15,000 in cash suspected to be the proceeds of crime and a shotgun with ammunition.

"We believe that these were immigrants being exploited into the sex trade," said ALERT Staff Sgt. Gord MacDonald in a news release.

"This has been a common trend that takes advantage of their unfamiliarity and vulnerability."

Four victims were identified and provided resources by ALERT’s safety network coordinators.

Anyone with information about the investigation, or any case involving suspected human trafficking, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.