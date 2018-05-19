Three homes were destroyed after a fire on Saturday morning in the northwest Calgary community of Country Hills.

Crews were called at 9:45 in the morning about a fire at a home in the 400 block of Country Hills Drive N.W.

"When crews arrived, they were met with a fully involved home, flames and smoke coming from the roof as well as fire impinging on adjacent homes," said CFD Battalion Chief Bruce Barrs.

Barrs says the source home and both homes on either side burned and it looks like they won't be salvageable.

"The families who live in those homes will be displaced for a significant amount of time. The Calgary Emergency Management Agency is on scene and is assessing and evaluating their needs at this time."

He says that crews did a great job of attacking the fire with ground hoses and aerial ladders.

"That limited the advancement or extension of those flames."

One woman, believed to be a neighbour who was helping people evacuate homes, was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

None of the residents were injured in the fire, but two cats are still missing.

Darris Wilderman said he woke up to a phone call from his father who told him that there was a big fire outside his home.

"I walk around the block and sure enough it was engulfed in flames. I started filming and felt the heat from the fire on my hands."

He says the first home was completely ablaze.

"First level, second level, maybe even the basement, who knows. It was engulfed and then the flames were traveling because of the wind. It was a disaster."

Nicole Pepper, who lives inside one of the affected homes, says she smelled smoke but didn't think anything about it on Saturday morning before going out.

"My sister called me not even a half an hour later and said the house next to us was in flames."

A fire investigator is on scene and the cause is still being determined.