CALGARY
Calgary

    • Three missing Calgary girls located: police

    Calgary Police Service (file) Calgary Police Service (file)
    Share

    Three girls reported missing in Calgary on Sunday have been located.

    The Calgary Police Service sent out a news release on Monday afternoon saying the girls had been found.

    “We wish to thank the media and the public for your care, concern and assistance in this investigation,” Calgary police said in the news release.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Was the Princess of Wales thrown under the bus in the royal photo fiasco?

    It was supposed to be the image that calmed all the rumours about the Princess of Wales as she recovers after abdominal surgery. But royal commentator Afua Hagan writes it was anything but, and it's a stark example of Kensington Palace's struggle with tradition and the public's thirst for knowledge in the age of social media.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News