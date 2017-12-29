An early morning crash involving a pickup truck and a snowplow on Highway 3, east of the Town of Coaldale, sent three people to hospital.

According to Chief Kevin McKeown of the Coaldale and District Emergency Services, crews responded to a location approximately three kilometres east of Coaldale at 1:15 a.m. following reports of a collision.

First responders determined a westbound pickup truck had struck the back of a snowplow.

Three people who had been in the pickup truck were injured in the crash and were transported by ambulance to the Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge in stable condition. The driver of the snowplow was unharmed.

RCMP continue to investigate the collision.