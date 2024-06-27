Three tickets sold in Alberta win big on Lotto 6-49 draw

CALGARY
Calgary

    A sign outside a Toronto convenience store advertises a Lotto 6/49 draw.
    Three winning tickets in Wednesday’s Lotto 6-49 draw were purchased in Alberta, with combined winnings of over $6 million.

    A ticket purchased outside of Calgary and Edmonton clinched the classic jackpot to win $5 million. The draw’s winning numbers were 2, 7, 10, 23, 25 and 29.

    Another winner, with a ticket also purchased outside of Calgary and Edmonton, picked the Gold Ball $1 million prize. The ticket matched the selection 31206257-01 drawn with a white ball.

    One more ticket, this one purchased in Calgary, won the $100,000 EXTRA prize by matching the last six of seven numbers drawn – 2553934.

    The Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) said on top of these draws, the $66 million winner of the Lotto 6-49 draw on June 15 has come forward to claim their prize.

    The winner will be revealed on July 3.

    To claim a prize, call WCLC’s Player Care line at 1-800-665-3313.

