CALGARY -- Scattered flurries from a cold front will continue across the province for the better part of the morning, largely fading in the "mild" of the afternoon, save for the foothills, where light flurries will continue.

Calgary had a shot for light flurries earlier and a few flakes may have gone to ground, but the amount of moisture in our air drops off as those flurries fall, creating enough of a dry layer to absorb the lion's share of snow. In spite of this, Calgary's conditions aren't rosy today. The large low that billowed across the Rockies yesterday will continue northeastward through Saskatchewan today, with that cold front piling the wind on. Gusts may strike out between 50 and 60 km/h out of the north.

Beyond, we'll stick with gusts, but swap the northerly component for a westerly one, which should return us to the double-digit margins, but that, too, will only stick around for a day, as another pair of disturbances embedded in a new upper trough will fly by. Saturday and Sunday conditions worked out to a quick copy-and-paste for that reason.

It's not the prettiest weekend, but hey, it's a weekend. Daytime temperatures and conditions are looking fine, with that rain potential kicking in by the midafternoon.

Once again, I can't stress enough the importance of keeping an eye on our fire ban situation around Alberta, especially as the weekend rolls up. Red Deer County is the latest to fall under a restriction, as even this band of snow on the way likely won't move the needle much on our charts here. Check AlbertaFireBans.ca for the latest in your area.

Your five-day forecast:

Today:

Mainly cloudy, flurries

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: some cloud, low -4 C

Friday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Saturday:

Partly cloudy, afternoon showers

Daytime high: 7 C

Evening: some cloud, low -6 C

Sunday:

Partly cloudy, afternoon showers

Daytime high: 7 C

Evening: flurries, low -3 C

Monday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 3 C

Evening: some cloud, low -4 C

Two pics today! The first was unnamed, taken from Carburn Park.

And the second is from Roy, who caught this bald eagle at Lake Bonaventure!

You can submit your weather photos here, or email me: Kevin Stanfield