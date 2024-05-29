Thursday set to bring Calgary on-and-off showers and a chilly wind

A cold front is bringing in a cooler air mass.

This is why it was cooler on Wednesday and will be even cooler on Thursday.

Thursday also comes with on-and-off showers, a chilly wind out of the northwest gusting up to 40 km/h and the chance of suppertime thunderstorms.

Friday, we will see some sunshine but still a chance of late-day showers and thunderstorms.

There's a smaller chance of active weather for the weekend and temperatures will get back to the 20 C range.