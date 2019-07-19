Calgary’s Latin Fiestaval is a three-day, premier Latin event highlighting its multicultural arts and entertainment and is on this weekend at Olympic Plaza.

The event showcases Latin culture, cuisines, music and dances from Central and South America.

“Can expect to have a ton of fun, its free admission so you know there’s a ton of dancing, the bands are incredible, the food is insane,” said Christian Greiffensdein, organizer of the event. “We have our own kid's area that has its own stage with real mascots and shows every hour.”

The event is being held in the heart of downtown at Olympic Plaza from July 19th to 21st and is on from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m daily.

Over 60,000 attendees are expected over the three days.

