CALGARY -- A male and female from Airdrie were arrested Tuesday after numerous tips alleging the male was selling drugs prompted the RCMP to open an investigation.

On Jan. 12 just before 4:30 p.m. the Airdrie RCMP Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) arrested Timothy Campbell and an unnamed female after witnessing them conduct drug activities.

A search warrant was then executed at a residence in the Airdrie neighbourhood of Windsong, where police seized:

707.6 g of marijuana

181 g of psilocybin (magic mushrooms)

29.7 g of MDMA

100 hits of LSD

224 packs of un-stamped cigarettes

A set of brass knuckles

The female has been charged with numerous drug offences but cannot be named as her information has not been sworn in by the courts. She is expected to appear in court on Feb. 25 at 9 a.m.

Timothy Adam Campbell, 29, of Airdrie, Alta has been charged with:

Trafficking a controlled substance

Possession of a controlled substance (x2)

Possession of un-stamped cigarettes

Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling it

Campbell has been released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Airdrie Provincial court on Feb. 18 at 9 a.m.