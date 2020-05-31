CALGARY -- Officials confirm a small tornado touched down 15 kilometres southeast of Beiseker. A small debris cloud was spotted at the base, but no damage has been reported, so the tornado has been given a preliminary rating of EF0.

Funnel cloud, spotted east of Airdrie in the last hour. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/NlKKpP2QkS — Kevin Stanfield (@CTVStanfield) May 31, 2020

According to Alberta Emergency Alert, called into effect in Wheatland County at 4:21 p.m., a tornado was spotted near Beiseker and was proceeding northwest at 20 km/h.

"Seek shelter immediately in a basement or reinforced structure. Get low and put as many walls between yourself and the storm as possible. Stay away from windows, doors and outside walls. If you are on the highway and cannot avoid the tornado, seek shelter in a ditch or ravine," reads the alert's instructions.

"Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately."

Environment Canada also called a severe thunderstorm bulletin for the area earlier in the day.