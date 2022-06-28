Tornado warning ends for Brooks area
Around 9 p.m. Environment Canada ended a tornado warning for the Brooks area, downgrading it to a severe thunderstorm warning and tornado watch.
Earlier, at 8:26 pm., they issued a tornado warning for the Brooks-Vulcan-Strathmore area.
"Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado. Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible.
"Doppler radar indicates a potential tornado near Namaka and moving to the northeast at 40 km/h. Communities in the path include: Standard and Gleichen.
"Tornado warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing tornadoes."
UPDATE:
At 8:42 p.m. Environment Canada ended the tornado warning for Siksika and parts of Wheatland Co.
TORNADO WATCHES
As of 8:08 p.m. tornado watches were in effect for the following communities:
- Co. of Newell near Bassano
- Co. of Newell near Brooks Rosemary and Duchess
- Co. of Newell near Gem
- Co. of Newell near Scandia and Kinbrook Island Prov. Park
- Foothills Co. near Blackie
- M.D. of Taber near Enchant
- Rocky View Co. near Chestermere Dalroy and Dalemead
- Siksika Res. 146
- Vulcan Co. near Arrowwood Herronton and Queenstown
- Vulcan Co. near Carmangay and Champion
- Vulcan Co. near Lomond Travers and Little Bow Reservoirs
- Vulcan Co. near Milo
- Vulcan Co. near Vulcan and Ensign
- Wheatland Co. near Hussar
- Wheatland Co. near Standard and Gleichen
- Wheatland Co. near Strathmore Lyalta and Carseland
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING
Additionally, at 8:23 p.m. the agency posted on its website that "Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.
"This severe thunderstorm moving into southwest Calgary and is moving to the northeast at 40 km/h.
"Large hail can damage property and cause injury," it said.
"Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!"
