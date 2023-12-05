CALGARY
Calgary

    • Toy gun prompts lockdown at S.E. Calgary high school

    Calgary police

    A southeast Calgary high school was placed into lockdown on Tuesday after a report of a student with a weapon – which turned out to be a toy gun.

    Calgary police say officers were called to Bishop O’Byrne High School to investigate reports of a suspicious person with a weapon at 9:25 a.m.

    In a letter sent to parents Tuesday, the school said the lockdown was initiated around 9:50 a.m. as a precautionary measure as police investigated the report.

    Following the investigation, police determined the weapon was a toy gun.

    “At no time were any students or staff in danger during the incident, as all precautions were taken immediately. We appreciate the quick and efficient response by our staff, students and CPS,” the letter from the school reads.

    The lockdown ended at 10:15 a.m. and classes resumed as normal.

