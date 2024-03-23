Trades and technology camp encourages young women to pursue a career in the trades

Sparks were flying in the Boilermakers Lodge as young women tried their hand at welding.

Saturday was the first day of a three-day camp allowing students in grades nine through 12 to put on a tool belt, learn from female industry experts and try their hand at everything from welding to laser cutting and electrical projects.

“It is important to have this event just to show that skilled trades is needed. There's only 5% of women in the skilled trades,” says Sherry Huang program coordinator for Careers, the Next Generation. “We're just trying to help young Albertans to give them the opportunity to try new things.”

Huang says it’s also a chance for them to see that there are more women in the industry and see women as leaders in their fields.

“The next steps are we are hoping that they would sign up with us for intern internships,” say Huang. “We're a non-profit organization that helps young Albertans ages 15 to 21 find paid internships in the skilled trades ICT held agriculture, environment and force forestry sectors.”

This weekend 18 young people are participating in this camp.

Saturday participants concentrated on welding, Sunday they will be making a light box and Monday they will work with electricity.

In the next couple of months, Careers the Next Generation will also be working in the automotive industry.

If you’re interested in learning more about the internships available visit www.careersnextgen.ca.