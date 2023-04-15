Traffic stop leads to seizure of weapons, break-in tools, suspected fentanyl

A Springbrook, Alta., man faces multiple charges after a traffic stop by Blackfalds RCMP resulted in the seizure of multiple weapons and suspected drugs.

On April 6, a Blackfalds RCMP officer stopped a vehicle on the QE II for a traffic violation.

After running a check, officers arrested the driver for outstanding warrants. Police also determined that the vehicle had no valid registration or insurance.

A search of the vehicle recovered a loaded shotgun, a number of knives, and 34.7 grams of suspected fentanyl.

Kalym Steven Taberner, 27, of Springbrook, faces the following charges:

Possession of a firearm in contravention of regulation;

Two counts of possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Possession of break-in instruments;

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking; and

Two provincial tickets

Following a bail hearing, Taberner was released from custody. He's scheduled to appear in Red Deer Court of Justice on May 4.