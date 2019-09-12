A CP rail train jumped the tracks Thursday evening around 9:12 p.m., at the traffic circle around Dartmouth Road and 26th Avenue SE, right outside a district police office.

According to the police, the car jumped the tracks, but none have fallen over yet, in the area east of downtown Calgary.

There was no hazardous materials on board, just empty cars and grain.

No one was injured in the incident.

The CP Police are there, investigating, and the Calgary Police and Fire Service are also on scene.

The area where the derailment took place is bordered by 11th Street SE, 26th Avenue SE, Dartmouth Rd SE and Highfield Road SE.

The area where the derailment occured will be closed for hours, which will impact roads too.

Police recommend going through Inglewood on 9th Ave SE as an alterate northbound route, or Blackfoot Trail to 42nd Ave SE as an alternate southbound route.

This is a developing story