Trains roll into Vancouver after CP Rail restores limited service following mudslides

CALGARY -

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. says the first trains have rolled into Vancouver since flooding and landslides cut key supply links in southern British Columbia.

The company says cars loaded with grain and fuel chugged into the port city this morning after service resumed on washed-out tracks.

CP says its rail corridor sustained damage in some 30 locations between Vancouver and Kamloops, B.C., with "significant loss of infrastructure'' at 20 of them.

Hundreds of employees and contractors have been working around the clock to repair rail lines after mudslides swept away underpasses and tossed aside CP railcars and at least one locomotive along the Fraser Canyon.

Starting Nov. 14, torrential rains and flooding snarled the movement of goods between Canada's biggest port and B.C.'s Okanagan Valley region, displaced hundreds of residents and stranded thousands, leaving at least four people dead.

Canadian National Railway Co. said Tuesday it also planned to restore "limited'' service along its southern B.C. rail corridor today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2021.