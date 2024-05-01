CALGARY
    • Stampeders draft defensive back Ben Labrosse as CFL says goodbye to former team president Lyle Bauer

    Defensive back Ben Labrosse was selected by the Calgary Stampeders along with offensive lineman Christy Nkanu in the first round of the 2024 CFL draft Tuesday night. (Photo: X@calstampeders) Defensive back Ben Labrosse was selected by the Calgary Stampeders along with offensive lineman Christy Nkanu in the first round of the 2024 CFL draft Tuesday night. (Photo: X@calstampeders)
    With rookie camps a week away, the CFL draft was held Tuesday night.

    The Calgary Stampeders had the No. 4 selection overall and chose defensive back Ben Labrosse from McGill.

    He was a USports conference all-star. Last season, he had 35 tackles and three interceptions, one of those for a touchdown.

    Before McGill, Labrosse went to Syracuse.

    The Stamps traded up to get another pick in the first round. At No. 8 overall, they chose offensive lineman Christy Nkanu out of Washington State.

    Head coach Dave Dickenson said one of his priorities this season is to shore up the offensive line.

    'A warrior'

    There was sad news as well Wednesday as former president Lyle Bauer has died.

    Bauer had a successful career as a Blue Bomber offensive lineman and executive, where he helped rescue the Blue Bombers from financial troubles when he served as the team president. He won three Grey Cups as a player and helped the Bombers reach four others as a front-office executive.

    In 2010, he joined former Blue Bomber teammate John Hufnagel in Calgary, where he served as team president until 2012.

    “I greatly enjoyed working with Lyle, both as a teammate and in management,” Hufnagel said in a statement. "He was excellent in both roles and he was a great friend.

    "On behalf of the Stampeders organization, I offer condolences to Lyle’s wife Heidi and their children as well as to all other members of his family and his many friends."

    CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie called Bauer a "warrior."

    "He grappled with opponents as a Winnipeg Blue Bomber o-lineman and fought for the franchise’s future as its president and CEO," Ambrosie posted on X,  formerly known as Twitter. "He worked in a similar role with the Calgary Stampeders and mounted his most courageous battle against cancer, as founder of the Never Alone Foundation.

    "He was a deeply passionate man, who loved his community, his team, and, most of all, his family and friends, including many in the CFL. May he rest in peace."

    With files from The Canadian Press and CTV Calgary's Glenn Campbell

