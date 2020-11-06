CALGARY -- The Trans-Canada Highway reopened shortly after 3 p.m. following a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

RCMP confirmed a semi truck went off the road one kilometre east of the B.C. border on Hwy. 1

Shortly after that, another vehicle left the highway. Roads in the area are described as "icy" and "slick."

One person was transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

Police said drivers in the area should expect delays.