Trans-Canada reopens near Alta.-B.C. border after temporary closure
Published Friday, November 6, 2020 4:01PM MST
The Trans-Canada Highway reopened late Friday afternoon after a multi-vehicle collision. Drivers in the area can expect delays (Supplied/RCMP)
CALGARY -- The Trans-Canada Highway reopened shortly after 3 p.m. following a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.
RCMP confirmed a semi truck went off the road one kilometre east of the B.C. border on Hwy. 1
Shortly after that, another vehicle left the highway. Roads in the area are described as "icy" and "slick."
One person was transported to hospital with unknown injuries.
Police said drivers in the area should expect delays.