CALGARY -- The Trans-Canada Highway reopened shortly after 3 p.m. following a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

#BCHwy1 vehicle incident WB from the BC/Alberta Border to #FieldBC. The road is CLOSED. Assessment in progress. No detour is available.https://t.co/aiEo0Ba2FD — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 6, 2020

RCMP confirmed a semi truck went off the road one kilometre east of the B.C. border on Hwy. 1

Shortly after that, another vehicle left the highway. Roads in the area are described as "icy" and "slick."

One person was transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

Police said drivers in the area should expect delays.