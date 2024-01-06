CALGARY
Calgary

    • Travis Konecny scores short-handed goal as Philadelphia Flyers top the Calgary Flames 3-2

    Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) makes a save as Chris Tanev (8) and Philadelphia Flyers' Morgan Frost (48) reach for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton) Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) makes a save as Chris Tanev (8) and Philadelphia Flyers' Morgan Frost (48) reach for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

    Travis Konecny snapped a third-period tie with a short-handed goal, and the Philadelphia Flyers stopped a four-game slide with a spirited 3-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

    Morgan Frost had a goal and an assist for Philadelphia, which had dropped six of seven overall. Sean Couturier also scored, and Carter Hart made 22 saves.

    Konecny, the Flyers' All-Star representative, snapped a wrist shot past Flames goalie Jakob Markstrom on a breakaway 2:27 into the final period. It was his NHL-best fifth short-handed goal and No. 21 on the season overall.

    Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar scored for Calgary, which had won three in a row. Markstrom made 39 saves.

