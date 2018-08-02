Sundre RCMP say that a 30-year-old woman is facing charges of fraud after she allegedly swiped funds from a seniors group where she was employed as a treasurer.

In mid-July, authorities were informed by the Sundre Community Van Society that their treasurer, Robin Strub of Caroline, was fraudulently using their funds.

The group that helps seniors with transportation needs says that $6,300 was spent by Strub for unauthorized purchases such as personal payments, cell phone bills and fuel between April and June 2018.

Strub was arrested on July 31 and charged with criminal breach of trust.

"Unfortunately this is a solemn reminder that there are individuals out there that prey on the good trusting nature of our seniors and the organizations that assist them,” said Corporal Joe Mandel in a release. “I am glad that the RCMP Sundre detachment was able to assist the Society to hold Ms. Strub accountable for her alleged actions."

She was released after an initial court appearance on a promise to appear in Didsbury Provincial Court on August 13.