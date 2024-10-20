Treat Accessibly ensures an inclusive Halloween for kids of all ages

A week and a half before Halloween, residents living along one Hillhurst street were handing out treats early.

“This is amazing,” says Mac Walsh.

He made his Buzz Lightyear costume himself to fit over his walker.

“I know that when I was little this did not exist so I think it's so cool that it can be sensory-friendly," Walsh said, "and not (take place) in the dark and not scary and just so much fun for everybody who wants to participate.”

Treat Accessibly was started because not all children can run from house to house or climb stairs to get candy.

The initiative, which started in 2017, ensures all children who identify with a mobility, sensory or intellectual disability get a chance to make Halloween memories.

“Treat Accessibly is not a difficult change from the tradition of trick-or-treating," said co-founder Rich Padulo. "What you want to do is just treat from the end of your driveway or garage or just on your lawn right by the sidewalk.

"What it effectively does," he added, "is remove 90 per cent of the barriers that children with mobility, sensory and intellectual disabilities face."

“It’s a great experience for kids I suppose (is) not to have to walk up walkways (or) walk up stairs,” said Eric Oh.

9 Cities

This year, Calgary is one of nine Canadian cities participating in the event.

Up to 2,000 people were expected at each one.

The residents manning the candy stations along 10A Street N.W. appeared to be enjoying it as much as the kids.

“This is unbelievable," one said.

“It’s fantastic," said another.

“I think it’s the most amazing event I’ve event seen. It’s incredible. It’s so heartwarming," said a third resident.

These Halloween villages are scheduled during the day in the weeks prior to Halloween to make it easer for parents and caregivers to plan and organize.

You can learn more about Treat Accessibly here.