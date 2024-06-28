CALGARY
Calgary

    • Tree set on fire in Lake Louise, Alta.

    Lake Louise RCMP are trying to find the person who set a tree on fire on June 27, 2024. (Supplied) Lake Louise RCMP are trying to find the person who set a tree on fire on June 27, 2024. (Supplied)
    Share

    Authorities are working to try and find whoever lit a tree on fire in Lake Louise.

    Lake Louise fire crews responded to a call at a walking path near Sentinel Road at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, RCMP said.

    When crews arrived, they found a tree had been deliberately set on fire.

    The fire was put out and the tree cut down to prevent the blaze from restarting and police are now looking for help to find out who started it.

    "There is no such thing as a minor arson," said Sgt. Susan Richter, detachment commander with the Lake Louise RCMP in a news release.

    "Even though our current fire risk is low due to recent rain, conditions can change quickly, any fire can spread rapidly and cause catastrophic damage."

    According to Parks Canada, anyone who lights a fire outside a designated fire pit is subject to a fine of up to $25,000.

    Anyone with information about this fire is asked to contact Lake Louise RCMP at 403-522-3812.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgment'

    Premier Doug Ford has removed a member of his caucus due to what he’s describing as 'serious lapses in judgment.' In a statement released Friday morning, the premier’s office said MPP Goldie Ghamari had been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus 'effective immediately.'

    Russia to prepare a 'response' to U.S. drones over Black Sea

    Russia's defence minister ordered officials to prepare a 'response' to U.S. drone flights over the Black Sea, the ministry said Friday, in an apparent warning that Moscow may take forceful action to ward off the American reconnaissance aircraft.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News