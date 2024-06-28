Tree set on fire in Lake Louise, Alta.

Authorities are working to try and find whoever lit a tree on fire in Lake Louise.

Lake Louise fire crews responded to a call at a walking path near Sentinel Road at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, RCMP said.

When crews arrived, they found a tree had been deliberately set on fire.

The fire was put out and the tree cut down to prevent the blaze from restarting and police are now looking for help to find out who started it.

"There is no such thing as a minor arson," said Sgt. Susan Richter, detachment commander with the Lake Louise RCMP in a news release.

"Even though our current fire risk is low due to recent rain, conditions can change quickly, any fire can spread rapidly and cause catastrophic damage."

According to Parks Canada, anyone who lights a fire outside a designated fire pit is subject to a fine of up to $25,000.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to contact Lake Louise RCMP at 403-522-3812.