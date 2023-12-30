Trent Cull named to AHL all-star coaching staff as Wranglers shut down Abbotsford 5-0

The Calgary Wranglers bounced back Friday night against Abbotsford, and then celebrated when their coach was named to the AHL all-star team.

On the ice, Matt Coronato had two goals and two assists and Dustin Wolf turned in a shutout as the Wranglers blanked the Canucks 5-0.

It was a bounce back after the Canucks took the front end of a back-to-back Thursday night, winning 4-3 in overtime.

After the game, Wranglers coach Trent Cull redirected credit for his all-star selection to the players.

“That’s a big thanks to those guys… I get rewarded because of all the work that they’ve done.”



Trent Cull spoke about his All-Star coaching selection and gave credit to the players following the game on Friday. pic.twitter.com/lEuA8Jlw83 — Calgary Wranglers (@AHLWranglers) December 30, 2023

“That’s not me, that’s the group that’s in there,” Cull said in a post-game press availability.

Cull is in his first year as head coach of the Wranglers and has them in first place in the Pacific Conference.

Mitch McLain, Adam Klapka and Clark Bishop added solo goals for the Wranglers.

Mitch McLain does it all for his 7th of the season. @AHLWranglers pic.twitter.com/Vf1eivOV7D — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) December 30, 2023

Wolf was solid in goal, stopping 37 shots for his third shutout of the season.

Next up for the Wranglers is a New Year’s game against the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Puck drop is scheduled for 1 p.m.