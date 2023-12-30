CALGARY
Calgary

    • Trent Cull named to AHL all-star coaching staff as Wranglers shut down Abbotsford 5-0

    The Calgary Wranglers shut out Abbotsford 5-0 Friday and after the game, their coach Trent Cull was named to the AHL all-star game coaching staff. (Photo: X@AHLWranglers) The Calgary Wranglers shut out Abbotsford 5-0 Friday and after the game, their coach Trent Cull was named to the AHL all-star game coaching staff. (Photo: X@AHLWranglers)

    The Calgary Wranglers bounced back Friday night against Abbotsford, and then celebrated when their coach was named to the AHL all-star team.

    On the ice, Matt Coronato had two goals and two assists and Dustin Wolf turned in a shutout as the Wranglers blanked the Canucks 5-0.

    It was a bounce back after the Canucks took the front end of a back-to-back Thursday night, winning 4-3 in overtime.

    After the game, Wranglers coach Trent Cull redirected credit for his all-star selection to the players.

    “That’s not me, that’s the group that’s in there,” Cull said in a post-game press availability.

    “I get rewarded because of all of the work that they’ve done.”

    Cull is in his first year as head coach of the Wranglers and has them in first place in the Pacific Conference.

    Mitch McLain, Adam Klapka and Clark Bishop added solo goals for the Wranglers.

    Wolf was solid in goal, stopping 37 shots for his third shutout of the season.

    Next up for the Wranglers is a New Year’s game against the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

    Puck drop is scheduled for 1 p.m.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Expert says number of police shootings in Canada 'spectacularly unrelenting'

    The family of a woman shot by an officer in Edmonton during a wellness check says her death was unnecessary, as the number of police shootings across Canada show little sign of relenting over the past four years. A tally compiled by The Canadian Press found police shot at 85 people in Canada between Jan. 1 and Dec. 15 -- 41 fatally.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News