Friday night fire breaks out at southeast industrial Calgary recycling facility

An industrial recycling plant caught fire Friday night in southeast Calgary.

At around 9 p.m., multiple 911 calls were received for a large fire at the facility, located at the 5800 block of 12 Street S.E.

Arriving crews discovered large volumes of dark smoke and flames coming from a metal recycling plant. There were reports of a possible explosion, followed by a fire.

While the fire was challenging, crews were able to bring it under control quickly. There were no injuries, with all on-scene staff accounted for.

Investigation is underway into the cause of the fire.

A second call for reports of a house fire was received shortly after from the community of Shawnessy. Arriving crews discovered smoke and flames coming from a two-storey, single-family home on Shawglen Road S.W.

The fire was quickly brought under control. No one was injured.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire.