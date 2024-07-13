CALGARY
Calgary

    • Friday night fire breaks out at southeast industrial Calgary recycling facility

    A stock photo showing the side of a Calgary Fire Department vehicle. A stock photo showing the side of a Calgary Fire Department vehicle.
    An industrial recycling plant caught fire Friday night in southeast Calgary.

    At around 9 p.m., multiple 911 calls were received for a large fire at the facility, located at the 5800 block of 12 Street S.E.

    Arriving crews discovered large volumes of dark smoke and flames coming from a metal recycling plant. There were reports of a possible explosion, followed by a fire.

    While the fire was challenging, crews were able to bring it under control quickly. There were no injuries, with all on-scene staff accounted for.

    Investigation is underway into the cause of the fire.

    A second call for reports of a house fire was received shortly after from the community of Shawnessy. Arriving crews discovered smoke and flames coming from a two-storey, single-family home on Shawglen Road S.W.

    The fire was quickly brought under control. No one was injured.

    An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire.

