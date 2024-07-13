Collaros has first TD pass of season as Blue Bombers top Stampeders 41-37
Zach Collaros wasn’t just glad to throw his first touchdown pass of the season, it was his particular target that made it extra satisfying.
Collaros got the ball into the hot hands of rookie Ontaria Wilson for his first CFL touchdown in a 41-37 victory over the Calgary Stampeders on Friday.
"In the quarterback room we've been saying we've got to find ways to get this guy the ball," said Collaros. “I haven't seen many guys being able to adjust to the football in the air like he does.”
Wilson finished with 13 receptions for 201 yards in front of 29,467 fans at Princess Auto Stadium, who were thrilled to see the Bombers (2-4) win back-to-back games at home. Calgary dropped to 2-3 with its second straight loss.
Wilson, who caught his 30-yard TD pass in the end zone while falling, said he expected to get some balls thrown his way and go over the 100-yard receiving mark.
“Just an amazing game,” he said. “Never been over 200. That's a milestone. It's really not all of a sudden. Just being able to be consistent every day in practice and just coming in every day to work.”
Collaros completed 27 of 36 pass attempts for 344 yards with two TDs and two interceptions.
Bombers defensive back Deatrick Nichols recorded a 55-interception return for a score in a match that saw Calgary holding a 37-33 at 7:32 of the fourth quarter.
Collaros guided Winnipeg on a nine-play, 102-yard drive that ended with Nic Demski’s 10-yard TD catch and two-point convert grab with 3:25 left.
Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier was sacked for a loss and threw an incompletion to force Calgary to punt. The Bombers chewed up some yards and ran the clock out.
“This one was lost on me,” Maier said. “I gave them six points before the half and we lost by four points, so that’s where I am.
“I need to be accountable for that. I felt like the game might have been different if that didn’t happen."
Maier was 20-of-31 passing for 316 yards with two TDs and two picks.
Bombers running back Brady Oliveira rushed 15 times for 109 yards. Calgary counterpart Dedrick Mills also carried the ball 15 times for 131 yards.
Backup Winnipeg quarterback Chris Streveler ran three yards for a score. Placekicker Sergio Castillo hit field goals from 31, 57, 28 and 38 yards. He missed one attempt from 55 yards, but made three converts.
The Stampeders got a pair of touchdown runs by backup quarterback Tommy Stevens. Receivers Erik Brooks and Marken Michel also caught TD passes.
Calgary kicker Rene Paredes booted field goals from 38, 41, 22 yards and made four converts.
Stampeders head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson said it was another tough loss for his team, which was defeated 30-26 by Montreal last week after being outscored 15-0 in the fourth quarter.
"I think we’re doing some good things, but we are losing track of some details,” Dickenson said. “Some things just went against us, too. That’s called life. That’s football. But let’s make sure we keep believing in each other, support each other and hopefully move forward.”
The Stampeders led 7-6 after the first quarter, it was tied 23-23 at halftime and Winnipeg led 30-23 heading into the fourth.
There was a lot of action in the first half, with Calgary turning the ball over three times and Winnipeg scoring 13 points off the gifts.
The Stampeders opened the game strong with a five-play, 76-yard drive capped by Stevens’ one-yard TD run.
The teams then exchanged interceptions.
Collaros was picked off by defensive back Tre Roberson, but when Maier lined up after the turnover, he was intercepted on his first throw by Bombers DB Tyrell Ford.
Winnipeg used the turnover for Castillo’s 31-yard field goal to make it 7-3 at 6:16.
Calgary gave up another turnover when running back Peyton Logan was forced to fumble by Nichols. The ball was recovered by Bombers defensive end Lucky Ogbevoen in his CFL debut.
Winnipeg’s new drive ended with a 57-yard Castillo field goal as time expired.
The second quarter featured three field goals from Paredes, one by Castillo, back-to-back Winnipeg touchdowns by Wilson and Nichols and a Calgary TD from Brooks.
Castillo missed a 55-yard attempt on the opening series of the third quarter and Calgary ran it out.
Collaros was intercepted in the end zone by Roberson, but the Stamps were forced to punt and Bombers linebacker Tanner Cadwallader partially blocked it and Nick Hallett recovered the ball.
Oliveira then ran three times for 30 yards, followed by Streveler’s three-yard keeper for the touchdown at 11:40 to give Winnipeg a 30-23 lead.
Calgary regained a 37-33 lead at 7:32 of the fourth after a Stevens’ three-yard TD run around the side and Michel’s five-yard reception for a major.
Up next
Bombers: Travel to Saskatchewan to play the Roughriders on July 19
Stampeders: Host the B.C. Lions on July 21.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2024.
