Trial to begin for men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at Coutts blockade
A jury is to start hearing evidence today in the trial of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder during the border protest at Coutts, Alta.
Anthony Olienick and Chris Carbert were arrested after RCMP found a cache of guns and ammunition in trailers in the tiny border community in February 2022.
The two accused, who have been in custody since they were arrested, are also charged with mischief and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
They are to officially enter pleas before the Crown gives an opening statement.
Crown prosecutors have said they plan to call 23 witnesses, most of them RCMP.
The blockade, part of protests held across the country against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, paralyzed the busy Canada-United States border crossing for more than two weeks.
The judge has said the trial could go until the middle of July.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2024.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No showers, baths or washing dishes: Calgary under water advisory
The city of Calgary is under a mandatory water advisory where officials are telling all residents and businesses to strictly limit their water usage following a major water main break on Wednesday.
Widow of Beau Biden takes the stand in Hunter Biden's gun trial, talks about tossing the firearm
Gordon Cleveland, the former clerk at StarQuest Shooters & Survival Supply, on Wednesday told jurors he walked Hunter Biden through a few options before he settled on the US$900 gun and he watched Biden sign the form, which includes a warning about the consequences of submitting false information.
Canadians mark 80th anniversary of D-Day as sun shines on Juno Beach in Normandy
The sun was shining on the beaches of Normandy on Thursday morning as a Canadian ceremony to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day got underway in Courseulles-sur-Mer, France.
Tornado hits Michigan without warning, killing toddler, while twister in Maryland injures 5
A toddler was killed and his mother was injured when a tornado struck suburban Detroit without warning, while five people were injured when a tornado in Maryland collapsed structures and trapped people inside.
Possible border strike looming as negotiations drag, union says
On the eve of a possible strike action at Canadian points of entry, a union spokesperson told CTVNews.ca they still don't have a deal.
Ontario woman forced to pay $23,000 hospital bill despite having travel insurance
An Ontario woman who took a trip to the Cayman Islands in January was hospitalized after a heart attack and even though she had travel medical insurance, she was told she needed to pay the hospital bill herself.
'Impasse': Toronto transit union says 'major problem' in bargaining as midnight strike deadline looms
The union representing thousands of frontline TTC workers says it's deadlocked in negotiations with the city, with just hours left ahead of a midnight strike deadline.
How much will it cost Oilers fans to fly to Florida to see the Stanley Cup Final?
If an Oilers fan in Edmonton has the spare time, they can not only potentially witness their hockey heroes win and take a step closer to claiming puck glory, they can brag that they journeyed the longest distance between two NHL markets to do it.
SpaceX's mega rocket completes its fourth test flight from Texas without exploding
It was the fourth test flight for the world's biggest and most powerful rocket, standing nearly 400 feet (121 metres) tall. Three previous tests ended in explosions. This time, the rocket and the spacecraft managed to splash down in a controlled fashion, making the hourlong flight the longest and most successful yet.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
'Loves the game': McDavid, Oilers ready for Stanley Cup final after long journey
Superstar Connor McDavid is leading Stanley Cup Playoffs in points and is playing in his first final.
-
'30-year-old in an 80-year-old's body': Edmonton nurse recalls 36-month case of long COVID
Stephanie Kendrick is one of hundreds of thousands of Canadians to contract long COVID, a disease that remains difficult to diagnose and tricky to treat.
-
No showers, baths or washing dishes: Calgary under water advisory
The city of Calgary is under a mandatory water advisory where officials are telling all residents and businesses to strictly limit their water usage following a major water main break on Wednesday.
Lethbridge
-
Trial to begin for men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at Coutts blockade
A jury is to start hearing evidence today in the trial of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder during the border protest at Coutts, Alta.
-
High-risk incident near Lethbridge elementary school ends
A ‘high-risk incident’ on 9 Avenue South that took place near a Lethbridge school Wednesday afternoon is over..
-
'Buyers are really excited': Lethbridge realtor reacts to interest rate cut by Bank of Canada
Lethbridge homebuyers received some good news Wednesday when the Bank of Canada lowered its key interest rate for the first time in four years.
Vancouver
-
Newly minted BC Conservative Elenore Sturko stands behind comments that triggered backlash
Last October, after Premier David Eby chided BC Conservative Leader John Rustad for his criticism of B.C. schools' sexual orientation gender identity tools, also known as SOGI, a prolonged standing ovation was led in part by opposition MLA Elenore Sturko.
-
Metro Vancouver gas prices could stay low in June: analyst
Gas prices in B.C.’s Lower Mainland continue to slide despite the summer rush inching closer.
-
Motorcyclist killed in Abbotsford crash, local police say
A motorcyclist was killed and two other people were taken to hospital with injuries after a crash in Abbotsford Wednesday night, local police say.
Vancouver Island
-
D-Day veteran from Abbotsford, B.C., to receive France's highest honour
A British Columbia Second World War veteran who landed at Normandy on D-Day 80 years ago will be presented with France's highest decoration in a ceremony in Vancouver today.
-
University of Victoria ceases talks with pro-Palestinian protesters, citing harassment, vandalism
The University of Victoria has broken off talks with pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrating against Israel's conduct in the war in Gaza, citing alleged acts of vandalism, harassment and disruptions to campus operations.
-
Oilers learned from tight second-round series vs. Canucks: Tocchet
Watching the Oilers take on the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference final, Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet couldn't help but think about what could have been.
Saskatoon
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW Sask. RCMP says staffing shortages are an obstacle to addressing lessons of 2022 mass stabbing inquests
The Saskatchewan RCMP is taking stock of lessons learned from the Sept. 2022 mass killings in the communities of James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon.
-
Sask. Teachers' Federation rejects proposed binding arbitration, declares impasse
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) has declared a bargaining impasse and has vowed to reinstate job sanctions following a rejection of binding arbitration.
-
'Everybody's cheering': Why this small Sask. town is throwing its support behind the Edmonton Oilers
A small southern Saskatchewan town has adopted the Edmonton Oilers as its official NHL team during the Stanley Cup playoffs. Imperial is the hometown of Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch and a few hundred Edmonton super fans.
Regina
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW Sask. RCMP says staffing shortages are an obstacle to addressing lessons of 2022 mass stabbing inquests
The Saskatchewan RCMP is taking stock of lessons learned from the Sept. 2022 mass killings in the communities of James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon.
-
Sask. Teachers' Federation rejects proposed binding arbitration, declares impasse
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) has declared a bargaining impasse and has vowed to reinstate job sanctions following a rejection of binding arbitration.
-
Canadians mark 80th anniversary of D-Day as sun shines on Juno Beach in Normandy
The sun was shining on the beaches of Normandy on Thursday morning as a Canadian ceremony to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day got underway in Courseulles-sur-Mer, France.
Toronto
-
'Impasse': Toronto transit union says 'major problem' in bargaining as midnight strike deadline looms
The union representing thousands of frontline TTC workers says it's deadlocked in negotiations with the city, with just hours left ahead of a midnight strike deadline.
-
Ontario woman forced to pay $23,000 hospital bill despite having travel insurance
An Ontario woman who took a trip to the Cayman Islands in January was hospitalized after a heart attack and even though she had travel medical insurance, she was told she needed to pay the hospital bill herself.
-
Gardiner travel times up 250 per cent for some vehicles since construction: Analytics firm
Commercial travel times on the Gardiner have increased a whopping 250 per cent during the morning rush hour since the latest round of expressway repairs began two months ago, new fleet tracking data reveal.
Montreal
-
'Completely unacceptable': Quebec refuses to expand exemptions for Indigenous students at English CEGEPs
The François Legault government has no plans to offer Indigenous students any further relief from the requirements of the new Charter of the French Language.
-
UQAM's pro-Palestinian encampment to come down Thursday
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators who have been camping out at UQAM for almost a month say they will be packing up their things.
-
Child drowns in Coteau-du-Lac residential pool
A toddler is dead after drowning in a residential swimming pool in Coteau-du-Lac.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia bans cellphones for students in public schools
Nova Scotia is banning cellphone use during class time to keep students focused on learning and support teachers.
-
Community furious about fencing put up by Nova Scotia Power
A trail nestled between the rolling hills along the Gaspereau River in Nova Scotia has been a cherished local treasure for decades, but the community feels its now under threat by a fence.
-
Maritimers could see different kinds of meat, strawberries on shelves this summer
Many Maritimers are getting their barbecues ready for the summer season, but they could be using different kinds of food for their weekend parties and cabin getaways this year.
Winnipeg
-
Forensic psychiatrist doesn't believe admitted serial killer has schizophrenia
A forensic psychiatrist has testified he believes admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki’s self-described symptoms of schizophrenia are ‘fabrications’ made after his arrest in the killings of four Indigenous women.
-
Missing man found dead: Manitoba RCMP
A 24-year-old man who had been missing since late last month was found dead in Flin Flon, Man.
-
Level up: Winnipeg gaming company expanding to United Kingdom, Ireland
A gaming business founded in Winnipeg is making the leap across the pond.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa woman says new cellphone picked up by stranger at outlet: 'It's upsetting'
An Ottawa woman is raising concerns about the security of mail packages, after she says a package with her cellphone upgrade was picked up by someone else at a Canada Post outlet.
-
4 ways to drive from Ottawa to Montreal during Hwy. 417 closure near Vankleek Hill
Motorists will have to find a new route to travel to Montreal and Quebec from Ottawa this weekend, due to the temporary closure of a section of Highway 417 east of Ottawa.
-
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH Ottawa could see 20-30 mm of rain today
Environment Canada is calling for Ottawa to receive 20 to 30 mm of rain today, with another 5 to 10 mm of rain tonight as a system moves through the region.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay shooting sparked by drunken parking lot fight, police say
A shooting in a school parking lot in North Bay early Wednesday morning was the result of an argument among a group of people getting drunk, police say.
-
Ontario woman forced to pay $23,000 hospital bill despite having travel insurance
An Ontario woman who took a trip to the Cayman Islands in January was hospitalized after a heart attack and even though she had travel medical insurance, she was told she needed to pay the hospital bill herself.
-
Inquest to be held into the death of a Sudbury man who died after interaction with police
An inquest has been scheduled into the death of Steven Thornton, 63, who died in 2018 after an interaction with police in Sudbury and Barrie.
Barrie
-
Alliston Ont., man accused in death of ex-wife
Ahmet Duzguner, 51, is accused of first-degree murder in his ex-wife Sibel's death.
-
City of Barrie and former mayoral candidate legal battle
The City of Barrie and a former councillor and mayoral candidate are going head-to-head in the courts.
-
Name chosen for new Wasaga Beach School
A long-sought after additional school in Wasaga Beach has a new name on the books.
Kitchener
-
Police execute search warrant at Hells Angels clubhouse in Kitchener
Five people associated with the Hells Angels motorcycle gang are facing charges after police raided two homes and two unlicensed bars in Waterloo Region.
-
One person dead after vehicle ends up in Lake Huron
OPP in Huron-Kinloss are investigating a fatal crash where a car ended up in Lake Huron. Around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, OPP got a call about a vehicle entering the lake from Amberley road.
-
Residents injured in Kitchener home invasion, suspects at large: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are looking for three men they say broke into a home, injured three people, and stolen a vehicle.
London
-
One person dead after vehicle ends up in Lake Huron
OPP in Huron-Kinloss are investigating a fatal crash where a car ended up in Lake Huron. Around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, OPP got a call about a vehicle entering the lake from Amberley road.
-
Remembering 'Our London Family' on third anniversary
June 6 marks three years since four out of five members of a London, Ont. family were killed while out for a walk — deliberately struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road.
-
Man arrested for sexual assault after turning himself in
In February, police said a female went to a business in the area of Hyde Park and Gainsborough roads where she requested services from a licensed service provider.
Windsor
-
LaSalle police seek driver so they can thank him for his help
LaSalle police officers are thanking a driver who helped block traffic so they could safely apprehend a person on a busy roadway.
-
E.C. Row Expressway ramp closures planned for sign installation
The City of Windsor is letting drivers know about some upcoming E.C. Row Expressway ramp closures.
-
Arrests made after February home invasion in Leamington
Two people have been arrested after a February home invasion in Leamington. On Saturday, Feb. 24, at 5:46 p.m., OPP responded to a 911 call for a home invasion at a Talbot Street West.