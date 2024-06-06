CALGARY
Calgary

    • Trial to begin for men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at Coutts blockade

    A truck convoy of anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators block the highway at the busy Canada-U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) A truck convoy of anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators block the highway at the busy Canada-U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
    A jury is to start hearing evidence today in the trial of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder during the border protest at Coutts, Alta.

    Anthony Olienick and Chris Carbert were arrested after RCMP found a cache of guns and ammunition in trailers in the tiny border community in February 2022.

    The two accused, who have been in custody since they were arrested, are also charged with mischief and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

    They are to officially enter pleas before the Crown gives an opening statement.

    Crown prosecutors have said they plan to call 23 witnesses, most of them RCMP.

    The blockade, part of protests held across the country against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, paralyzed the busy Canada-United States border crossing for more than two weeks.

    The judge has said the trial could go until the middle of July.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2024.

