Man attacked on street in northwest Calgary; 2 of 4 suspects remain at large

    Two suspects have been arrested and two more remain at large following an apparent armed robbery and assault on Sunday afternoon.

    Police say the incident took place around 12:30 p.m. outside near 16th Avenue and 16th Street N.W.

    A man was attacked by four people – some armed, some not – in the aftermath of an altercation that began at a nearby home.

    Someone called police.

    The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition.

    Two individuals were arrested nearby.

    Natasha-Lynn Degagne, 18, and Lydia Hartwell, 20, have been charged with robbery.

    Hartwell is also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

    Police are still looking for two more suspects.

    Anyone with information or dash-cam footage relating to this incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

