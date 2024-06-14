Jack Ady Cancer Centre unveils Amir and Saker Manji Healing Garden

LETHBRIDGE -

A healing garden at the Jack Ady Cancer Centre in Lethbridge has a new name.

The Amir and Saker Manji Healing Garden was named after Amir Manji, who went through his own cancer journey, and comes following a $500,000 donation toward the centre from his family.

"Being able to give back to the Jack Ady Cancer Centre where people from Lethbridge and the surrounding area can receive care that is needed and best in class, here, where they call home, really matters to us," said Natasha Manji, one of Amir's daughters.

Amir, who was undergoing treatment for Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer, spent a lot of time in the cancer centre's outdoor spaces, helping to allow his family to develop meaningful connections with staff.

"Right away, we became a part of another community," Natasha said.

"A community of doctors and partners and professionals who went out of their way – went above and out of their way of their ordinary jobs – to really make sure that we received care, treatment and compassion."

Amir passed away in 2018.

Since then, his family has wanted to give back to the centre, so those going through their own journey have a space and the equipment that's needed most.

"What donations do is what I say goes beyond what the governments can do," said Wendy Beauchesne, Alberta Cancer Foundation CEO.

"So, it's more about excellence, so that means better equipment ... the latest and greatest equipment that we can get, which will help the cancer journey.

"It could mean patient experience and patient supports, things like financial assistance for patients who have to travel distances for treatment."

This is the largest donation in the history of the Jack Ady Cancer Centre.

Among the new medical equipment purchased with the donation is a new PTW BeamSCAN, which enhances the precision and safety of radiation therapy.

"At the end of the day, health care is about people caring about people and helping to improve and support the staff in caring for the cancer patient," Beauchesne said.

Natasha says her father always told them to give back and serve their community.

"I hear a lot of people today saying, 'Your father would be so happy,' and what I know for sure is that it's in alignment with his values," she said.