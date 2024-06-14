City providing free daisies for Lethbridge to celebrate loved ones on Father’s Day
This Sunday is Father’s Day and the City of Lethbridge is helping those honour the memory of loved ones.
The city’s parks and cemeteries team is providing complimentary gerbera daisies for visitors to honour the memory of their loved ones at Mountain View Cemetery.
The daisies will be available to the first 250 guests and can be picked up beside the Mountain View Cemetery office starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
