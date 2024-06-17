CALGARY
    Police on hunt for suspect after reported child luring attempt

    Calgary police are investigating a reported incident involving a man grabbing a child and trying to drag her away in the area of David Richardson Memorial Disc Golf Park.

    The incident was reported on Monday, around 9:40 a.m.

    According to police, "Students from a nearby school attended the park for a field trip and were split into three groups. One student left her group to join another group, when a man approached her from behind, restrained her arms and attempted to pull her into a wooded area."

    "The girl was able to scream and kick the man, causing him to release her. She safely fled the area and reported the incident to teachers," police said in a Monday afternoon release.

    Now, police are looking to the public for help in their hunt for a suspect.

    The man is described as light-skinned and wearing black jeans, a black leather jacket, black leather gloves, black shoes with white soles and a baseball cap.

    Anyone who knows who or where he might be is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

