Trio of cougars spotted wandering along the Ghost River

A rare wildlife sighting has been captured on camera near a conference and retreat centre along the Ghost River.

Three cougars, travelling together, wandered by a camera on the property of The Crossing at Ghost River, about 60 kilometres northwest of Calgary.

The scene was captured at the end of November but was just posted today.

The facility says it's used to having lots of wildlife nearby, and employees wake up to fresh animal prints of all sizes after every snowfall, but three cougars is not something they see every day.

Cougars are Canada's largest cat species.

Conflicts with humans are rare – their primary food source is deer.