A 17-year-old girl remains in critical condition in Foothills hospital after the truck she was riding in was hit by a train at a crossing near Brooks on Friday.

Police say a 2008 GMC Sierra was hit by a locomotive about 6:30 p.m. while attempting to cross at an uncontrolled crossing near the Brooks aqueduct.

Two people inside had to be cut out of the truck by members of the Brooks Fire Department.

The 21-year-old driver, who is from Bassano, was taken to hospital in Brooks with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The 17-year-old, who is from Brooks, was taken to Foothills hospital by STARS Air Ambulance.

Brooks is about 190 kilometres southeast of Calgary.

CP Rail police are investigating a cause of the crash.