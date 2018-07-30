A man died after the small plane he was a passenger in crashed in a field near Black Diamond on Sunday evening and the Transportation Safety Board has been called in to investigate.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a plane crash southeast of Calgary at about 7:30 p.m.

Police say there were two people on the plane at the time and that the male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 30-year-old pilot was taken to hospital in Calgary with non-life threating injuries.

The identity of the two people involved has not been released and the TSB has been called in to investigate.