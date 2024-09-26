What's open and closed in Calgary on Truth and Reconciliation Day

Monday, Sept. 30 marks the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, and certain City of Calgary venues and services will see hours changed in observance.

Here's a look at what's open and what's closed:

Calgary Transit

Calgary Transit buses and CTrains will be operating on a Saturday level of service on Sept. 30.

From Sept. 29 until the very early hours of Oct. 1, the Blue Line will be closed between the Saddletowne and Rundle CTrain stations.

Shuttle buses will provide service between the two stations.

For more information on fares, schedules and service changes, you can visit calgarytransit.com.

Calgary parking authority spots

No payment will be required for on-street ParkPlus zones on Sept. 30, and holiday rates will be in effect at all Calgary Parking Authority parkades and surface lots.

Regular rates will be in effect at the Calgary Zoo, Calgary Stampede, Telus Spark and Heritage Park.

The City of Calgary’s impound lot will be closed on Sept. 30.

Pools, fitness centres, arenas

All indoor pools, fitness centres and arenas (except for public skating at Southland Leisure Centre and Rose Kohn/Jimmie Condon Arena) will be closed on Sept. 30.

Glenmore Reservoir

The Glenmore Reservoir is open for regular hours for recreational use.

Soccer Centre

The Calgary Soccer Centre will be closed on Sept. 30

Leisure Centres

Village Square Leisure Centre's weight room, pool and stream room will be closed on Sept. 30. The arena will be open from 1 to 2:15 p.m. with no equipment rentals.

Southland Leisure Centre is closed on Sept. 30.

City of Calgary art centres

The Wildflower Arts Centre and North Mount Pleasant Arts Centre will both be closed on Sept. 30.

Landfills

All three Calgary landfills will be open on Sept. 30, With both the Spyhill and Shepard location will open at 7:30 a.m. and close at 5 p.m., while the East Calgary location will open at 6 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.